Sometimes I think I leave a lot of sports out of my column. OK, yes, why kid myself? Maybe I was waiting for the big event, and I am not talking about the Indy 500. I am talking about a group of folks in Steuben County who are beautifully fit and pretty tough.
I became interested (as a spectator, I should make that clear!) in the SUP101 LAKES Paddle of the Gyms 2021 event. It was, of course, daughter-in-law Rachel that piqued my interest when she began talking about this race. I knew she loved to go out on the stand up paddle board with friends of hers. She and Angel Kolb love to spend their evenings out on the clear water at Crooked Lake. They both have been paddle boarding eight years, off and on. Off being in the winter!!
I love seeing this, but I really can’t imagine. I mean even when I was young enough to try, I would never make it. These lovely young people are daring and fit and really, really strong.
This race was scheduled for Saturday, June 12. It was a 5-mile race/relay. Teams were made up of four per team, but it was OK to have a one-person team. (Who would do that?) The teams were sponsored by the local fitness gyms. Rachel’s and Angel’s team was sponsored by the YMCA of Steuben County. All members of their team are members at the YMCA. They were one of 12 teams involved.
It was a relay race so most of the teams had four members so they each could have their turn, which was required of the race. Rachel’s team consisted of Angel and John and Rebecca Fortman. Other rules of the game included the board itself. All boards should be 11-feet, 6-inches by 33-inches. In other words, nothing over 12 feet! There were no race boards and no touring boards.
On Saturday morning there were 12 teams paddling around Crooked Lake in that race. The residents of Crooked Lake came out to support, cheer, lend a parking spot for their car and board while they switched paddlers. What a beautiful day to cheer for your favorite as voices echoed in sweet tones over the water. The winner was Elliott Tippman, who soloed around the lake in 1 hour, 9 minutes. (Alone!) He won a trophy and a few other donated gifts, but according to the organizer, he won bragging rights, and there is no money on that one. Days later I can’t help but think of paddling while standing up for 5 miles. (Did I mention they stood up on the boards?)
So, who was the organizer of such a fun event? It didn’t take me long to find her as everyone in the world of paddling knows her in these parts. Kelly Renee Bailey is a resident of Crooked Lake.
You might want to call her a “local gypsy.” Kelly has one of those Hallmark stories which makes everyone happy. After college graduation she took a job in Miami as a clothing designer. I would think the corporate world in Miami must be very sophisticated and quite exotic … I would think. For several years Kelly lived in that world of glamour. We all know the saying, “All that glitters is not gold.” Perhaps that happened to Kelly as nine years ago she quit the corporate world. She started coming up here to be a free lance designer and live on the lake. It started out as part time, but now she is a full-time resident with her own business. She designs. She sells, but mostly she paddles and teaches others how to do it!
It was her idea to have the first-ever race, and now that there is a first, there will be a second. So now is our chance to catch up with these folks. Let’s take lessons … just ask for the “local gypsy of Crooked Lake.”
