My birthday comes in with a whirlwind as I pick up Holly and Brianna from the airport. It is their turn to spend time with me as the Littles stay home!
It is nice to have the grandkids in two sets of visits so I can just give my time and energy to each one! After retrieving them from the airport (it is so nice they can now fly by themselves!), we head straight to Dairy Queen. As often as I go there with my kids, I think we should have a sundae or a Blizzard named after us!
Arriving back home at dusk, there are suitcases to unpack. We sit out on the porch telling stories, catching up, watching the fireflies flutter about as my neighborhood lulls itself to sleep. Time for us to turn in also. Brianna always says one of the favorite parts of their visit is bedtime when I go from room to room tucking them in and sharing another story or two. I love doing that too.
Morning dawns bright and early, and it is not just any morning, but my birthday morning. Friends and family pop in with surprises, and we love every moment of it. My best gift is, of course, having the girls with me. The evening brings great fun as Aaron and Rachel take us all out to dinner and then I have tickets for all of us for “Grease” at the Tibbits Opera House. It is closing night, and the theatre is full. We have seats in the fourth row so we can enjoy it up close! It is their first experience with “Grease,” and they clap heartily after each song. It was such an excellent production. Congratulations to the cast and crew and to Tibbits. They had a water main break on Thursday evening, and Friday was a day to scramble to get it fixed for the final weekend of Grease!
Sunday night we just had to go see “Barbie.” OK, it is not my normal movie genre, but the girls wanted to go, and I always want to support the Brokaw Movie House. Besides, I ask myself, why is all the hype?
We went early, just in case there would be a line! The show was sold out again which was amazing for a Sunday night. All around the theater were women and girls adorned in some sort of pink!! We wore pink also and took our photos in the fun Barbie frame set up in the lobby. My review? I truly loved the show. At one point, I even cried. Not only is the show fun with lots of laughs, the story is a strong one. So, find a pink shirt or dress, or wear green as it doesn’t really matter, and go see the show!
Coming back home we sat out on the front porch listening to night, watching the fireflies and reviewing the weekend. I always call this my “weekend wrap up.” I love listening to these wise granddaughters as they share their thoughts and stories. I am sure our laughter could be heard all through the neighborhood.
The girls didn’t just come for my birthday, no, they didn’t! But they came for Drama Camp once again sponsored by LaGrange Communities Youth Center, directed by Jennifer Martin. I am not quite sure how many years I have been directing the camp, eight, nine, 10? Time does have a way of getting away from us, but these things I do know! I write each who-dun-it script which makes it exceptionally fun for me as I get to watch my words come to life in a show! I know that every time I direct a show, I wait for the magic to happen and always wonder if it will happen again, but it does.
The students are fabulous and work so hard, oh not just during the day at camp, but at night rehearsing lines over and over again. I know that is what we do at my house. Go to camp. Come home and rehearse. Find costumes. Rehearse. Go to bed. Do it all over again!
There isn’t must time as we will be show ready by Friday at Lima Brighton Elementary School, 7 p.m. We would love to see you there!
My birthday weekend has come and gone, and I am grateful for another year. Isn’t that the best gift of all? Now, to my cast and crew, let’s get to work … break a leg!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.