When I was a young mom, we lived in a very small town in the mountains of Pennsylvania. I wanted my children to be in the fresh air every day so I put the twins in a double stroller and Abe in a backpack and off we went every morning. We knew everyone in town so it was quite fun to be out.
We had a ritual each morning. We stopped at the post office for a stamp or two. I never bought a book of stamps as that was too much money, and besides, we wanted to go every day! The next stop was the bakery. The owner always came out and gave cookies to the twins. I usually bought one cookie to take home for the same reason as the stamps! The grocery store was a little different buying just what we needed because I could not carry much. I tucked a few of the supplies around the twins and the rest in a small bag. Our last stop was the library, although I could never get them to leave. I had to unpack all of our errands and let them run around and read books before finally heading up the hill to home. These adventures saved my day! By the time we got home, it was lunchtime and nap time for all three. Usually!
One day while in the little town at the bottom of the hill, one of the shopkeepers came rushing out and hollered at me, “Lou Ann, hurry get in here! Hurry!” I had no idea why he was yelling at me, or what was going on, but I quickly steered the stroller into his shop. He closed the door behind me and locked it, and it was just in time. He pointed out the large window and there, lumbering down the street and taking his time, was a huge black bear. I was certainly taken aback thinking I had just been on the sidewalk. I whirled the boys around so they could see the bear.
“Look, boys, a bear!” They were just 2, but knew bears from picture books. It was good they were belted into the stroller, as they were so excited to see the bear. It really was quite exciting.
For weeks every time we took our daily walk, the two of them would look for that bear. They talked about the bear. They loved it. In truth, I looked for that big black bear every day, too, always thinking about where I would take shelter if he (or she) would venture down the street again! No, the bear never returned; at least during our daytime walks!
It is a funny thing about our memory. That story has lived with me a very long time even though I have not thought about it. That is until this week. A few days ago, Shannon Wallace, a school teacher and previous owner of my home, posted a story about “Going on a Bear Hunt” on her Facebook page. The story caught my attention. I tried to find the initiator of this project to give the credit to, but I could not. The story talked about children home these days. What to do with them? Hmmm … there is only so much allowed screen time for kids. They need to run and play and get outside. The story encouraged neighborhoods to put bears on their porches, in their front windows so families could take children out on a “Bear Hunt,” of course!
I fell in love with this idea immediately. I went up to my own collection of stuffed bears and chose one of my favorites, a Paddington bear, to sit out on my porch. I sent notes to neighborhood families to come see Paddington … take a “Bear Hunt,” and take photos. Kathy brought her bear collection over to me, and with a cupboard full, I can change out bears regularly.
So now I think, wait! Let us do this as a town, as a community. There are several reasons for this. First, we are a community of helpers and givers. Secondly, our kids and families need something fun to do outside away from the news and the computers. In addition, well, who doesn’t want to go on a “Bear Hunt?”
Can we do this? Can we fill our porches and windows with bears for our families? This might just cheer up our kids.
How many bears can we put out in our windows? We can do this!
I might go on a “Bear Hunt” myself! Happy hunting!
