The Earth warms under us as we move about our day. It is barely noticeable as it is silent, except for the falling rain that moves us closer to warm days and sunshine. The seasons seem a bit shorter than when I was a kid. Long winters. Long summers. Now the seasons blend with the rising of the sun and of the moon.
Today is the full moon of April. It is appropriately called The Pink Moon. No, the moon will not be pink. The name comes from the beautiful phlox growing on the hillsides.
April is definitely the time to get outside to start the process of preparing the land for the autumn harvest. This does not mean you need a large farm or even an acre, but a handful of dirt will do the trick. Pass by your urge to plant this weekend, though, as the Farmer’s Almanac advises not to plant during the full moon. (One of my great grannies would definitely disagree, so take this advice with a grain of salt!) According to the Almanac the full moon is good for mowing or preparing the soil or even repairing fences.
Once the full moon begins to slide away in our night sky, go ahead and plant lettuce, spinach, peas, onions. Your potatoes should already be in the ground, but if you are like me, I am a bit late on that planting.
My grandfather was adamant on potato planning. I was always involved in the planting. My sister, Jessie, and I lugged the heavy burlap bag of potatoes down the row as he cut out each eye to plant. If you have ever planted potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day you know how cold it can be. My grandma always brought out milk coffee to the garden to warm us up. Once the work was done, we dumped out the bag of potato bits and there among the dirt were our two silver dollars. Oh, I wish I would have saved them! But nonetheless, the candy store down the way in Dunfee was the recipient of my hard-earned dollar. (Even then I believed in shopping local!!)
How lovely it is to walk over the newly turned earth looking for signs of life. I think this joy is inherited from those grandparents. In my garden, the daffodils are blooming as rays of sunshine on these cool days. The rhubarb is spreading its rosy pink and green leaves across the ground. I keep looking for my asparagus, not quite yet, but soon.
I try passing this love on to the grandchildren. Brianna seems to be the one interested. While in Charleston we planted 500 sunflower seeds in her garden! Perhaps she is the one in whom the magic will live.
This is Easter weekend. It is the most important and holy day of the Christian year. Easter Sunday always follows the first full moon following the vernal equinox. Dyeing Easter eggs is a tradition that can actually be traced back 5,000 years to the ancient Persians. The eggs were usually bright red to signify blood. Later on the Romans adopted the custom as part of their spring festival. By the 1700s the Pennsylvania Dutch brought the custom here. In the late 1880s the Ukrainians brought their custom of dyeing eggs as an art form. Early colors were made with onion skins, hickory bark, walnut hulls and beets.
The Celts claim that the sun dances on Easter morn at dawn. Many church services still hold services at the breaking of dawn. As kids we were up early on Easter morning with the new dresses and hats as we headed out in the early morning darkness to watch the sun come up singing hymns of praise.
This year I plan to head out early in the darkness to watch the sun rise as I watch the moon set on this the holiest of days. My children all have plans to do the same. Even though we are not together, I know Aaron and Rachel are watching the sun rise at a local church service. Abe and his children will rise early, check out the Easter bunny, and head out to watch the sun come up in Charleston. Adam plans on taking his charter boat, full of friends, out into the Atlantic to see the sun before the rest of us.
Wherever you are, whatever you celebrate, the warm earth is waiting and the moon is gliding overhead.
Happy Easter!
