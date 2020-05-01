It is interesting as we stay home, inside, away from one another that I feel such a closeness to you. Every week I have been writing about this pandemic and the changes it has made in my own life as I document this part of history.
I have spent a lot of time this week reflecting about how we were asked to be part of a huge movement to help save one another. I do not know about you, but I feel extremely proud of doing my part, as should you.
Instead of thinking of all we have missed (or still are missing!), it is good to think of all we have gained. I, for one, have learned so many new technology skills these past two weeks. I am sure you have too! Zoom is the newest word in my vocabulary, and I use it every day! (The word and the activity!) I host dinner parties (the cleanup is easy), poetry on the Square, connect with friends around the globe, and teach, of course. My students want me to receive an “A”, which I will gladly receive. They have also done their part and it has not been easy. Today was to be graduation, and for those seniors, it is definitely a melancholy day, but I am so proud of them.
As for the things we miss, they kind of dawn on us by accident. Yes, all my storytelling and theater gigs are canceled. Yes, my Airbnb is closed until further noticed. Those are the big things, but I think the small events are a bit harder when they pop up. I miss friends popping in and out all hours of the day and evening with my open door policy. I still hold to an open door policy, but no one enters. I miss holding hands around the dinner table and hugging my Indiana family and friends. I miss baseball. I miss meetings in person. (Seriously!) I miss all of that.
I also miss our library. However, getting books to read for me and for others has turned into an undercover project. At first, I thought I had enough books. Well, what was I thinking? I do know that on my travels as a storyteller, I have worked in small schools with a library hosting fewer books than mine, but is that still enough?
Two weeks ago, while talking with my daughter-in-law in South Carolina, she asked if I would read to the twins online since their nursery school was canceled. Wasn’t this a bit like asking me if I would like someone to fill up my chocolate stash every day? Yes, of course! I began to gather materials to make Nannie’s Nursery School (forever known as NNS) the best ever. It was then I began to realize most of my books for young children were tucked away in their Charleston, South Carolina, libraries as I pass on these books to read when I visit them. “Oh no,” was my plea on Facebook. As in fairies that pass through our gardens, bags of books started arriving onto my front porch. (Thank goodness for the open door policy, right?) Notes were tucked into the bags so I would know the recipients. I won’t name you all, but you know who you are. Each bag has been lovingly transported to my current NNS headquarters in my studio. Thank you all so much.
On the adult level, I have been doing the same when asked. “Hmm … what do you like to read?” Delivering books on my bike has been my newest activity as I drop off reading materials according to interests. I feel as if the Bookmobile has returned to my corner of the world. I would sit on the curb for hours waiting when I was a kid. With a lapful of books, I impatiently waited for my new books to arrive. What a delicious memory. Perhaps Faith and Noah think I am their bookmobile as twice a week they sit at the kitchen table (or in their dad’s boat) waiting for their stories.
With so much to miss, there is much for which to be grateful. Each day I write in my gratitude journal so I will not forget what is important to me. A letter, a call, an email, a bag of books, a page from a journal (thank you, Marilyn Doerr), a Zoom dinner party, my students and books.
I do believe we are still in this together, and that is OK.
