National Poetry Month has slipped right through my fingers this year. I have celebrated with much zest for the past few years with Sonnets on the Square and pop-up poetry all around town. Of course, I read poetry to myself every day, but the public events have not been organized. However, the month is not quite over, so keep reading!
This past week my Trine students read all the Sonnets of Shakespeare on Tuesday, from beginning to end. This was a new event for me to host, and just for my students. I must say, it was met with a bit of chagrin when I announced it at the beginning of the semester.
“We are going to read all the Sonnets of Shakespeare in April. Won’t that be fun?”
Of course, these were a new set of students and I know they had doubts about what is fun for me would not be fun for them! I often laugh about that with them, but I am ruthless in the opportunities I give them and expect the same amount of enthusiasm.
I ordered a new book of sonnets for the occasion, sent numerous emails (and much conversation) to the students reminding them of this event. I mean, really, how often will future engineers have the opportunity to read Shakespeare on a stage? I asked them to dress in Elizabethan garb, and I think that definitely fell on deaf ears, but the words “business casual” seemed to be the trend. I didn’t expect them to memorize their sonnet or two, but definitely wanted them to be familiar with the words.
Shakespeare’s Sonnets were written more than 400 years ago. Most of the vocabulary cannot even be found in any current dictionary, although at the time, the words were used freely. Try this one out loud:
“When forty winters shall besiege thy brow
And dig deep trenches in thy beauty’s field,
Thy youth’s proud livery, so gazed on now,
Will be a tattered weed of small worth held.”
The day arrived, and my students were ready, kind of. Sonnet by sonnet they took to the stage to read these words of Shakespeare each one to thunderous applause by their classmates.
“Just think,” I said, “you may never have this opportunity again.”
Most of them nodded profusely at that. Yet, at the same time I was so proud of how serious these students took the work of Shakespeare. Can you even imagine writing 154 Sonnets let alone all his other work? Some of my students went over the top in their “business casual” and one student, Andrew, absolutely made my day. He went out and bought a new jacket just for the occasion. He has been my most enthusiastic student this semester, in everything we do!
I closed out our event by reading the last Sonnet, number 154. I couldn’t imagine not reading! I felt profoundly proud of them as I finished and closed the book. Yes, it took all day, but what a day it was.
By now you might be feeling a pang of jealousy. Don’t worry, I understand. Therefore, I am extending an opportunity to you! April 29 is National Poem in your Pocket Day! To celebrate this event, I am partnering with The Brokaw Movie House to host a Kaleidoscope of Poems. Beginning at 4 p.m. we will be reading poetry until we are finished. It is an open mic forum so you have the grand opportunity of reading one of your favorite poems. Choose one of your favorite poets or read one of your own! Songs are very acceptable, too!
My friend and colleague, Jacob McNeal, will be emceeing the event and will no doubt read one of his favorites. I know I will be doing the same. There are other surprises, but I cannot tell you! Children are encouraged to come and read … we want to make sure the love of poetry is passed down to our youngsters. Maybe you just want to come sit and listen. Please do that. Refreshments will be available for purchase for the afternoon. You could think of this as going to the movies with real live characters!
The poetry month has passed me by without much fanfare. I do feel, however, that we can make up for it by filling up the Brokaw Movie House on Friday, April 29. Some of my students are even coming to read their sonnets.
See you on Friday with a pocket full of poems.
