Today is Boxing Day. It is celebrated mostly in the UK, but some folks call it a custom here in the United States. It has absolutely nothing to do with boxing, as the name implies, but is about giving gifts in boxes! It began when Queen Victoria while on the throne in England in the 1800’s. To show her appreciation to her servants and those who worked the fields around her manor, she chose this day to pay tribute to their work.
With small gifts and food supplies including sweets of chocolate and jams and trinkets for the children, these boxes were wrapped and delivered to those she appreciated around her. The custom caught on and became an actual holiday the day after Christmas. Boxing Day.
I think this is a lovely custom appreciating those who work for us or help us out. The list is endless when we stop to think about it. Where would we be without those around us? I asked you to help supply me with names but I only received one response. It is fine. I think we are all consumed by the times we live in…I get it.
Here is the note I received from Jan Hoffmeister. “My unsung hero would be Diane Reynolds who started and continues to lead Warm A Heart in Waterloo. Bless you. I, too, spend money on bird feeders. They so bring joy to me.” Thank you, Jan, for sharing your story with us. You both are appreciated.
Perhaps I need to fill out the list. You know all the folks I speak of often of which my life depends … Aaron, Rachel, the boys, Kathy, Elten, Carolyn, Lee, Mary … these folks are the best of the best in my daily life. I am grateful for them every single day.
But, for me, there are others to keep me on track. My hair dresser, Mary Ramsey, is always there for me. (I will never tell you exactly what we do … that is our secret.) When injuries have kept me in casts and wheel chairs, Mary always (and I mean always) brought her supplies to my kitchen. Mary also has listened to my woes and joys for years. If don’t tell you enough times thank you, then this is a big thank you, Mary.
In our small town, I adore our small stores and merchants. (Please shop small!) I am thrilled about The Brokaw and I darken those doors once a week! All the other shops get my coins too. However, there is one wonderful lady I want to thank personally, Irene Ulbrich. Irene came here to start her coffee shop, Caleo Café, a few years ago. Irene doesn’t just sell coffee, but she attaches the gift of friendship and community to each cup she hands over to customers. It does not matter what I need from her, she freely agrees. “Hey, Irene, can you bring coffee to me for early voting? I need it at 5! Hey, Irene, can I host a party in your café? Hey, Irene …” Every time I ask, she not only agrees, but wants to advertise or help. She brought coffee to Aaron and Rachel’s wedding. Just because. You are so appreciated in our town, Irene.
I want to recognize another unsung hero in our town, Don Scott. I met Don as board members of the Downtown Angola Coalition. Don never missed a meeting or a time to cook and dish out our famous chili! (What were we thinking?) Don has served many boards in our town. Quietly. Joyfully. Thank you, Don.
During this pandemic year, we all are grateful for those who serve on the front lines and in the hospitals taking care of our needs. I want to give a thanks to just one in particular, Cathy French. Cathy, I know this has been a difficult year for you. Thank you and all your colleagues for all you do.
I want to give my last thanks to my editor and friend, Mike Marturello. Mike’s job is to always make me look good to you. It was years ago I ran into Mike at the grocery. I blurted out, without thinking, “Hey Mike, I want to write for you.” He said, “Send me 750 words by Friday.” I did. I have. Every Friday for 14 years. Love to you, too, Mike.
It is Boxing Day. Not traditionally our holiday but why not? Make a call. Send a text. There are those we must appreciate.
I appreciate you, too, all of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.