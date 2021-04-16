Gene Stratton Porter was a writer, a photographer, and one of Indiana’s first naturalists. She was born in the summer of 1863 during the Civil War, the 12th child of Mark and Mary Stratton, and their last child. Their family farm consisted of 240 acres in upper Wabash County. The land was rolling with streams and woods, chickens and gardens, and places for children to wander.
Gene often said her mother was a flower magic woman. Weighing on 90 pounds she could grow anything in her gardens and looked for fairy rings of flowers to pop up. As a child Gene’s chores were picking up clothespins, gathering eggs, shelling corn and helping with the maple syrup.
When she was 12 her mother died and the family had no money. She was sent to school for the first time wearing bib overhauls and no hair ribbons. She was not like any of the other girls. She hurried home every day to take care of her pet birds and roam the woods, including the wetlands and farm fields.
Years later while attending the Chautauqua on Sylvan Lake in Rome City she met a young man, Charles Dorwin Porter. When she returned home he wrote to her, “May I hope to have a line from you?”
She wrote back immediately, “I think differently from most people so prepare to be shocked. I made cookies once and they were not fit to eat, and I do not like housekeeping.”
They were married a year later. After their child, Jeannette, was born they bought a house in Geneva where she had an orchard and a chicken house. For Christmas in the year 1885 she received a camera from Charles. She took the camera to the wilderness of marshlands, streams, lakes and the unbroken forests of Indiana. She took photos of the woodland birds … cedar waxwings, yellowhammers, goldfinches, red winged blackbirds, and blue herons.
She recorded all she saw in her field books. With a new camera in hand (she sold some of her jewelry to get an updated one), she headed out to the woods with 100 pounds of equipment to get photos and take notes. She spent her days in the woods. She spent her evenings writing. Her first published book was ”A Girl of the Limberlost.” It was amazing and it brought her worldwide fame. The New York Times even called it a “well-written tale” and the sales topped 2 million copies.
Frank N. Doubleday took an interest in her work, and wanted the sole rights to publish her novels. She only agreed if he would publish her nature books in between the novels. She felt writing her nature books with her photography would last longer than the novels and leave a record behind.
Her favorite book was the “Moths of the Limberlost.” She hand-painted the prints with watercolors. By then the Limberlost Swamp had all but vanished. The land had been taken down by loggers, brush was burned wiping out the plant and wildlife.
She bought property at Sylvan Lake and hired an entomologist to inspect the property. There she planted more than 3,000 trees, gardens, orchards and continued to write at night. During the General Assembly of 1917, a law was passed to drain state-owned swampland. It was repealed by 1920, but the swamp was drained.
Gene Stratton Porter was right. Her hand-painted photographs and field notes give us a glimpse into early Indiana of the moths and butterflies and wildlife that no long grace our woods or swamp lands. Once these forests and lands are gone, we do not get them back.
Currently we are experiencing such a setback. In 2003 the Indiana Isolated Wetlands Law was written to protect our wetlands. It is now under dire stress. Perhaps it is time to call Gov. Eric Holcomb to share your thoughts. Only he can prevent this proposed rollback of the law from occurring. Once lands are taken from us … forests, marshes, wetlands … there is no turning back.
I hope you feel as deeply as I do and as Gene felt. During this lovely month of April, there is nothing I love more than heading out to the edge of town to listen to the peepers as they welcome in spring. The wetlands protect our fragile ecosystem while giving us beauty, and for me, poetry.
Gene Stratton Porter was a woman far advanced for her time. If you have not read any of her books, now is a great time to head to your library. You will be amazed. She loved the land. So do I.
