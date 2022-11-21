Along with the lovely surprise of snow and the cold weather, my Charleston family blew in with the wind. Holly kept me informed of their progress as I put the final touches on their rooms, went to Jonah’s hockey game and made sure dinner was ready to go.
Finally, she wrote, “We are at Pigeon Creek!” She definitely knows her way around our geographical location.
I made one last peaceful cup of Christmas tea and was just setting down the cup when I heard the car pull in. Before I could even open the back door, the four Charleston Children came bounding up the back steps! The sounds of their voices are music to my ears. This is their first visit since August. Although, making this trek at Thanksgiving is quite new for them, and the twins have never experienced winter in Indiana. I must say, this past week has given them a different landscape of which they love. They notice that everything is different. The garden is gone, the summer birds are gone. The leaves are gone, which lends itself to brilliant sunshine through all my prisms, and they dance with delight when I move the prisms with my wooden spoon. All the grandchildren as they arrive love the dancing prisms.
Abe drags the suitcases upstairs as they all notice the super cute (yes, I said super cute) flannel sheets of penguins and snowmen and deep, thick winter quilts. This is definitely another big change from the summer sheets.
Of course, with all four children claiming all the rooms, Abe and Kristin bunk in with the Park Avenue family. It is different with the adults here. Usually, they spend a day or two and take off to an exotic location and leave the children with me. I am not the only one to notice to the big difference. Last night Faith said, “It is so different with our parents here!” We do love them, but in the early evening, when they leave to go to Park Avenue, we lock the doors and smile.
It is then time for books and stories, and then movies with Holly and Brianna. When we can barely stay awake, we decide to call it a day. I blow out the candles, neaten up the living room and we meander upstairs.
Once we are all upstairs, I make my way to each room with a tuck and a kiss. Brianna always says that is the favorite part about being here. She loves that I go from room to room before I turn in. Since I give my room to Holly, I bunk in with Noah in the twin beds. I am quiet not to wake him up. Once the house settles down into the dark sleep of winter, I fall asleep letting the rumble of the furnace be our noise maker. Sleep is long and hard for all of us, but the daylight pulls us out of the night’s trance, and the day starts all over again.
The grown-ups show up for coffee and laundry. I make excuses as I need and want my own time with the kids, besides the evenings. “I think we are out of spinach,” I say. (Seriously, with everyone here we are always out of something!) “I guess I will take the kids to the store for spinach.”
We then sneak off to buy hot dogs and Blizzards at Dairy Queen. We swing by Dollar General to see what cool stuff we can find. Hopefully I remember to grab a bag of spinach at Aldi’s so we have something to show for our two-hour shopping trip.
Back home, I spread out the papers (recent editions of The Herald Republican) on the dining room table and start the cookie baking. Holly and I roll out the dough and bake while Brianna concocts the icing and gets out all the sprinkles. Jonah and Graham join us in the fun as we find ourselves elbow deep in icing and sprinkles. It is a tradition at my house to make these cookies. Later comes a giant pot of chili and Harley’s memorial service.
Finally, the adults leave, we lock the door and we are together once again. Having all my children, big and small, together is a dream come true. We are missing Adam this year so he will join us on Zoom at our Thanksgiving table.
I am blessed. I know that. We all are. We wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.