The sun is so bright this morning. Oh, indeed, it has been a long time. I take an early morning stroll around the garden watching each daffodil open up with a yawn and say “hello.” How many months has it been? Five? Chives are up, crocuses are still bending toward the sun and the tulips are stretching up out of the ground. We, the northerners, wait so long for these anticipated surprises.
For a moment, we forget. For a moment, all is right with the world as in “Pippa Passes” by Robert Browning. I always recite that poem on a day like this to my garden or to anyone else who is strolling by. For a moment.
Then it hits us in waves; waves such as we have never seen before. No events. No library. No friends at the barbecue. No potlucks. No concerts. No church services. No school. No one dropping by to say hello.
Each one of us has a story to tell of what we are missing and how we are coping. Abe and Kristin call with concerns over little Noah. He is 3, which is ornery with or without a virus. I talk to them in my teacher voice. “He knows something is wrong, but he can’t verbalize it.” At 3 he loves preschool, and his friends and his running (and I mean running) in the parks. He cannot do those things, and he does not know why. The other three sisters handle it OK.
I deal daily with my college students. My emails have increased from just a few a day to many, many. They are not all course related. Some are seniors and are just devastated after all their work. What hat do I wear with them? Teacher hat? Friend? Mom? I tell them I miss them and cry when I log off from class.
Now our own schools are finished for the year. Rachel puts a tearful post on Facebook about Graham missing the last of his fifth-grade year before middle school. What hat do I wear with her? Teacher? Friend? Mother-in-law? That ending of one era to another is such an important transition and a celebration. It is what we do, isn’t it? We celebrate each day and each of us.
High school seniors … sports … academics ... prom … graduation. This is a big deal, a really big deal. If you have a high school senior in your home, know we are all thinking of them.
This is just a sample of stories we are being told day after day. I have my own stories, as do you. No storytelling. No Airbnb. When I think about my own stories, they seem trite and so unimportant. I know they are, yet they are my stories.
My uncle once said to me that we all have our barrel of troubles, and when one trouble is solved, another always takes its place so be careful what you wish for.
Without sounding like Pollyanna (OK, I love Pollyanna and have prisms in my windows in tribute to her) there are some silver linings in this if we look. I know it is easy for me to say, but we will come out of this with stories to tell for generations.
This is the time to be together in small family units. There are days I wish I could have had this experience with my boys on the farm. Of course, there would have been chores, but I would like to think we would have played games at night … listened to peepers in the woods … watched the night sky together. I guess we did those things anyway, but now … now everyone has the time to do these things. Do not let this time go by without making memories. Perhaps our lives will be richer, deeper and stronger on the other side. It is all we can hope for, right?
We are in this together. We are grieving together. There is lots more to come before it is over, but until then, let us do our part to take care of one another. As for me? My bears are on my porch and I now have a tub of chalk so when you walk by with your children, stop and draw pictures or cheery sayings on my sidewalk. There will be ukulele concerts on my porch in the evening as you walk by. I will bike by your house and wave and give a holler of good cheer.
Be safe. Be well. God bless us all.
