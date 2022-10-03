Hopping on my bike late at night after play practice is absolutely delightful. There really is something so magical about night time biking. I sometimes just circle around and do it over just because it is fun and dark and a little scary after “Dracula” rehearsal at the university. As I bike there are houses decorated for Halloween or houses that are dark with everyone tucked into their beds on these ghostly nights.
I always say I love October most of all, until November arrives and then I might say the same thing? I feel so fortunate to be tucked into this perfect circle of weather in northern Indiana so much that I do have a twinge of guilt knowing so many folks are suffering. I am compassionate to all of them; yet I have this overwhelming delight of living here.
When I taught at Hamilton, John Dutton always had his students memorize the poem, “October’s Bright Blue Weather” by Helen Hunt Jackson. Recitations of poetry do not seem to be high on the list of teaching these days, but John’s students always learned that lovely poem. Whenever I turn over the calendar, I think of him and that class.
These bright blue days are perfect for airing out the winter quilts or the summer ones before tucking them away in the cedar chest until spring. I love changing all my sheets and blankets as the calendar changes. Summer straw hats hang on all my bedroom doors in the summer, but as soon as October comes, the witch’s hats adorn each room. Candles, pillows, twinkle lights all must change with the seasons as well as filling the yard with pumpkins and mums. With chicken and dumplings in the crock pot and the kettle on for tea, it is lovely to carry in a basket full of freshly washed sheets or the aired-out quilts.
I think we just can’t get enough of these lovely days, and if one were to play hooky, I think now would be a good time. Get in the last kayak run or let the campfire burn low with toasted marshmallows. Once darkness comes, let the sky be your guide as to the other beauty … the nighttime beauty.
Orion is well on his way to along with Canis Major and Cassiopeia. Our night sky boasts of 88 constellations some dating to the 2nd Century. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, astronomer Claudius Ptolomy wrote 13 books. In books VII and VIII, he identified 48 constellations. The others were added in the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries. In 1922, the International Astronomical Union also known as the IAU, held it’s first conference naming the 88 constellations. There was one that did not make the cut, and that was a constellation named for King Charles II. It was proposed by Edmund Halley (Halley’s comet), but was rejected. So, now I wonder, could there possibly be a new constellation for King Charles III? Probably not as the 88 is pretty well in place, but something to contemplate or use as a conversation starter.
The planets are also holding court in our night sky. Saturn and Mars are definitely outshined by the brightest of all, Jupiter. You can’t miss it. Mercury sends out light during the wee hours of the morning.
And not to be left behind, the beautiful full moon will occur on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:54 p.m. This moon is the Hunter’s Moon. It is one of two moons not based on folklore. The Hunter’s Moon and the Harvest Moon are based on the astronomical event, the Autumnal Equinox.
It does seem to be that if everyone could experience a week in northern Indiana, this would be the one. The windows are wide open by day. The laundry is fluttering on the line. The last of the raspberries are there for picking and a few garden vegetables just waiting to become the final harvest of the year.
Nights are for biking or campfires or candlelit dinners by the fire. Apple cider fills our refrigerators and bright red apples sit in old white bowls. Popcorn makes it way to movie night once again, and it is time to pick up the knitting. Leaves will begin to skitter across sidewalks and streets.
And if we should forget the beauty, poetry is just a book away to remind us of October’s beauty. Thanks to John Dutton for keeping poetry alive for his students and always for me, and thanks to Helen Hunt Jackson.
