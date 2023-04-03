I turn around and the calendar says April … just like that! Once again, I exclaim, “Where did March go?” Nonetheless, April is here and it is such a lovely word. Saying it out loud conjures up purple violets, soft fresh green grass and poetry month, of course!
With the play behind me, I now have time in the hours before twilight to get outside into my gardens! I still have twigs to rake up from the ice storm! Of course, it is time to prune the raspberry patch, gently pull leaves off of blooming daffodils and lots of other April chores. The colors of spring are just emerging with yellows and purples from the crocuses to the daffodils. I also noticed the chives were coming up out of the ground too. I am sure you have also noticed the lengthening of the days. I even have laundry out on the line as we speak!
Before we get too excited about spring, we need to remember we could still have snow up until the end of May. Some of these last snows are known as Blackberry Winter, at least in folklore.
Melted snow is good for our gardens. There is a lovely old saying, “Snow in the fields, corn in the granaries.” It would be just a slight snowstorm, but it is still possible. It is time to plant those early crops, even with the possibility of snow. By now my grandpa would have potatoes and peas in the ground! I am way behind in planting, but I am sure it will get done in time.
This week also brings us the full moon of April. This full moon is known as the Pink Moon which refers to the phlox that grows by the roadside. There are other names for this full April moon. These include the following: Moon When the Ducks Come Back, Moon when the Geese Lay Eggs, Frog Moon and Sucker Moon. It is also known as the Paschal Moon which is the first full moon after the spring equinox. This is also the determining date for Easter which occurs the Sunday after the Paschal Moon.
This moon will be shining above us on Wednesday evening and early on Thursday morning. Of course, it will be beautiful and a good night to sprinkle rose petals out onto our garden! Don’t worry what the neighbors think … just imagine how lovely to be outside under the light of the full moon scattering rose petals for the winter-hidden faeries.
April also brings National Poetry Month. For years I have been celebrating this month with poetry all over the county. This month is no exception. My classes will be reading Shakespeare on Thursday and I will be out and about reading as the month goes on. These will be random locations with poetry popping up here or there. If you would like for me to pop up with poetry at your business or even your house, send me a note, and I will pop by with a poem or two! Otherwise, I will be out on the Square or other places. Maybe it would be good to keep a poem in your pocket in case you want to join me. I would love that.
National Poetry Month was founded in April 1996, by Academy of American Poets. It is the largest literary celebration in the world, and I am honored to be part of it in spreading the love of poetry to my town.
As we begin this beautiful month of April, there are so many things to look forward to in the coming days … the sweet scent of flowers, fresh laundry on the line, a beautiful full moon and the Easter holiday.
In 1841, Robert Browning wrote and published a volume of poetry entitled, “Bells and Pomegranates.” He sold this volume for a mere six pence. It was not well received or even purchased by the public, but he republished the same piece under the title, “Poems,” in 1849. At that time, he received much more attention and, well, the rest is history. Here is the most famous part of that collection. This piece I had to learn as a youngster in elementary school, and I have never forgotten it.
Pippa Passes
The year’s at the spring
And day’s at the morn;
Morning’s at seven;
The hill-side’s dew-pearled;
The lark’s on the wing;
The snail’s on the thorn:
God’s in his heaven—
All’s right with the world!
— Robert Browning
