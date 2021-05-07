In 1914 President Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday in the month of May to be Mother’s Day. In a proclamation he wrote, “It is a chance to publicly express love and reverence for the mothers of our country.”
In that one stroke of a pen Mother’s Day became a National Holiday in the United States. Truly, I have to hand it to President Wilson. I mean, he had a lot of other things going on in this country. He was dealing with maintaining the neutrality between the Allies and Central Power after the outbreak of World War I. The suffragettes were marching down his heels as well, and yet, he declared a Mother’s Day holiday. Some think he wanted to give tribute (and I am sure he did) to his mother who planned their gardens at their home in Staunton, Virginia.
So, I ask, how did we get here to 2021 Mother’s Day? It all began with Ann Reeves Jarvis in West Virginia. She once began the “Mother’s Day Work Clubs,” which were for teaching women how to care for children in 1858. These clubs were available to all women to help in the rearing of children. Later these same clubs helped unify the country following the Civil War. These clubs spread throughout the United States and were very popular.
Following along these same lines, abolitionist and suffragist, Julia Ward Howe, wrote a “Mother’s Day Proclamation in 1873 calling it the “Mother’s Peace Day,” following the Civil War. Things were on track here to make this special day for mom a reality. Then Ann Jarvis died. Her daughter, Anna, took up the cause in 1905. By 1908 she had a financial backer, John Wanamaker. Wanamaker owned big department stores in Philadelphia, and is remembered in the Britannica Encyclopedia as using advertising to any end for selling merchandise. Aha! (Yes, he was a big business tycoon; she found the right guy there!)
Anna relentlessly wrote letters to politicians and newspapers lobbying for Mother’s Day. Her wish was granted in 1914 by Wilson to celebrate mothers on the second Sunday in May. Of course, as the old saying goes, “Be careful what you wish for,” by 1920 she was thoroughly disgusted with the commercialism of the day and denounced it. I believe, Anna, it was a little too late! She wrote letters to all the politicians and the newspaper folks trying to revoke the holiday, but alas, alas.
According to the National Retail Federation, it is believed that Americans will spend, on an average, $220.48 for Mother’s Day. Sorry, guys, but the figure is a little lower for Father’s Day, $139.00. The money goes for chocolates, flowers, etc. This is an estimate for 2021 with the federation believing the numbers to be higher because of COVID-19.
In my memory, I have loved Mother’s Day. The six of us always made breakfast for our mom, and I am sure we left behind a tremendous amount of clean up. It didn’t matter to us then; our job was done! I bought my mom a lovely coffee mug one year with forget-me-not flowers on it. I do not usually spend the holiday with my mom as geography and lifestyles have kept us away. But the childhood years were always special, and lucky for me I have those memories.
This year my mom gets to finally go back to England on Mother’s Day. She and her husband got caught here in the United States more than a year ago, and now they get to go back. If you remember, she married a lovely English man. My sisters are all mothers, too, so happy day to them, and my three daughters-in-law, that I love so dearly.
Not all women are mothers themselves, but I want to reach out to you. We all mother daily … children, homes, gardens, neighbors, friends. It isn’t always biological, it is in our soul. So, do not feel left out … any of you. You are celebrated.
As for me, I have a trunk full of homemade cards from the elementary school with my son’s handprints. They are worth more than gold to me. I also do not want $220.48 spent on me for Mother’s Day. My biggest wish, and my favorite gift is always a load of compost delivered in Aaron’s beat up truck, and a bouquet of lilacs planted on the farm in days of yore.
Wherever you are, whoever you are, celebrate this day. It is spring. Flowers are blooming. You are loved.
Happy Mother’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.