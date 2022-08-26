In one week’s time, my focus has shifted to school, shows on the road and Trine Theater. It always is amazing to me that I can miss the Littles so much, gather all of their things, clean the house from top to bottom and then move back into the life I know. This happens as quickly as the wind shifts from the Summer south to the Autumn north wind. I pulled out an extra quilt this week, gave it a shake and placed it back on the bed where it will stay til next May!
As much as I bemoan the children gone and the summer over, the calendar is full. Not only is the calendar full, but I have placed my note pad onto the bedside table for middle of the night notes. This does not happen every night, but when the thoughts appear, I must be ready. By morning those same thoughts have disappeared so back to the bedside notebook.
The first on the agenda this week was to start back teaching with our Trine students. Not only do I love seeing them back in the classroom, but I loved celebrating our town with them on Thursday evening. How many students participated? It is hard to say, but the town was full all evening with a few lingering students still around at 9:30. Sometimes I have a hard time leaving or letting go so I stayed until the students needed to pack up my table and chairs and the last student was tossed into the dunk tank!
My table was the “Dracula” table that caused much attention by the students. It seemed everyone popped by to sign up for Drama Club or just to say hello. So, I guess the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, or in other words, yes, I took over the Trine University Theater Department. Oh, not so lightly, I might add. When friends and colleagues hear the news, they remark, “Oh fun,” or “Oh, how cool is that?” or “That’s nice.” I must say I laugh at all of those remarks. No one has said to me, “What in the world were you thinking?” That would sum it up a bit better.
So, what in the world was I thinking? Not sure I can even answer that yet, perhaps I will have a better answer later. In the mean time though, I am excited to be able to see how I can get our students involved in theater. (Alas, part of my note taking in the wee hours of the morning!) The best I can say is stay tuned. I am sure you will be hearing much more about this in the coming days.
Shows on the road will occupy my weekends starting with this weekend in Madison. If you remember (oh so long ago before the big Pandemic), I spent a year researching and writing a show on the Shrewsbury House in Madison. This show was premiered in Indianapolis the week before the big Pandemic began; therefore, that was the end of that. Every time we have tried to reschedule the show, well, you know the story. All of those of us in the arts know that story too well by now. However, here we go this weekend as I finally get to showcase my researched, original show at the house itself in Madison. This show is part of a bigger picture of historic pieces called, “If These Walls Could Talk,” sponsored by Storytelling Arts of Indiana, Indiana Landmarks and Historic Madison. Inc.
I am excited to actually tell the story in the parlor of the old house with stories that are full of life and tragedy. My year of research and writing and producing will finally happen on Sunday. I am told it is a sell-out so that is encouraging.
It is also exciting I took on another “If These Walls Could Talk,” which will be on the Eagles Theater in Wabash. They just received the Cook Cup for their magnificent restoration. Well, again more on that later as I delve into their archives. What stories will I find waiting for me there? (Another reason for the notebook!)
I am grateful for all of these opportunities, but don’t think for a moment there isn’t time for friends and campfires and lots of ukulele playing. These days I often reflect on Mary Oliver and her poem, "When Death Comes."
“I don't want to end up simply having visited this world.”
