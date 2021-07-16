On this hot July night, we sit knee to knee in the lovely Cline Museum. Folks keep spilling in the front and the back doors, chatting as they enter. There are a few folks who have never been to the museum. I can hear their comments as I sit talking with those around me.
I have spent many happy hours in this museum from hosting my book club here one cold November night to all the Frankenstein events two years ago. Tonight, as I sit in the front row, the tables in front of me are filled with hand-made quilts by Sharon Zonker. Sharon moves back and forth making sure everything is in place, chatting with the Cline Museum board members and her husband, Jerry, who is also in the front row. I am already mesmerized and the program has not even started. Finally, with all the seats filled, and the early evening sun dancing through the windows, Sharon is introduced by Hope Wilson. Hope is the perfect person to introduce her as she spearheaded our suffragette year for 2020. Unfortunately, most of the programs didn’t happen, but now here we are.
Sharon dons an early Civil War hat tying it under her chin and a cotton-knitted black shawl. We applaud her and we are taken away to a different time and place through her artistic and historic quilts.
Sharon was a history teacher in the DeKalb schools, and it is no wonder! She and Jerry honeymooned in Gettysburg! All in all, they have traveled there 13 times, spent summers in Savannah, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina, and Seneca Falls, New York. As she speaks I nod my head at the information I already know and make notes on everything I do not. She begins at one end of the table starting with the quilt patterns that led many slaves to freedom. Sharon’s quilts are of the finest fabric in period colors and designs. Most of the fabric she has purchased in February in Charleston. She explains each quilt block and documents it with books and speakers. One of the first books she mentions is “The People Could Fly,” by Virginia Hamilton. I am happy to say that book is in my own library.
She next mentions Ozella Williams, a quilt maker and expert on Civil War history from Charleston. She has authenticated the quilt block stories. Ozella learned these stories from her mother. The Northern Star pattern suggested that escaping slaves use the North Star for guidance; the Drunkard’s Path pattern advised taking an irregular course to avoid apprehension; Flying Geese signaled the way north — but only in the spring, and so many more. Sharon points out a dozen of these patterns and what they meant.
Moving on there are quilts depicting Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth. I nudge Carolyn on that one. They are exquisite. She tells their storiesy as she shares the quilts. There is a quilt for Louisa May Alcott, the author of “Little Women.” And then she moves into the suffragette movement with quilts honoring Lucy Stone, Cady Stanton, Alice Paul, Susan B. Anthony and the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Sharon’s stories are rich, and for one full hour we sit spell-bound. I am riveted by the artistic, historic tour into her world of quilts.
When finished the applause is thunderous echoing into the chambers of the Cline Museum. Lemonade and homemade cookies are spread out on a lace tablecloth on the old dining room table. Folks mingle with cookies and conversation. I am stopped by Marty Zee-Diller who tells me Sharon is her sister. I asked her if Sharon learned to sew at a young age. “Not at all,” says Marty, “I was the seamstress. She learned much later on!”
Finally, I have a moment alone with Sharon. I tell her I am in awe of her talent and her knowledge. She tells me of all the places she has presented … historic sites all over the United States. “You must quilt all the time!” I say to her, but she laughs, “Not in the summer. I am a master gardener so I spend all my time outside in my gardens.”
The chairs are put away, cookies wrapped up and most folks begin to leave in the twilight. Time to say “farewell” to Sharon, take one last cookie and head home.
It is good to know women’s history survives through a complete and perfect timeline in the artistic work of Sharon Zonker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.