The only sound is that of the furnace chugging along filling up the corners and hidey holes with heat. It is a comforting sound to hear the furnace come on as winter seeps deeper and deeper into our town and our souls.
I cannot even commit to cabin fever. I do not own it. I guess I have never owned it. As much as I love, love to go and do and be, the days of staying home and watching the world from my windows are quite glorious. Of course, we had so much warning about this storm that all was taken care of quite early. Bird feeders filled. Groceries hauled in. Water supplies checked. All that was left was to wait and see. As the rain drizzled down on Tuesday it was hard to imagine a world of winter waiting in the wings, but it was.
The grandchildren in Charleston all want pictures of snow. I send as many as I can and they “ooh” and “ahh” over each one. “What does it look like in person?” they ask. Smiling, I reply, “The world looks like a giant wedding cake with all the icing dripping down over the edges.”
They like that and are woefully sorry they are not here to enjoy it.
Winter storms as a kid were days of pure bliss. No Zoom or e-learning, just days of snowman building and sledding followed by hot chocolate and cookies. Even when my boys were at the farm, the snow days were the best of the year. We all loved them. I still do.
I bake cookies. I play the uke. I join the new photography club on line and look at photos taken by artists around the area. I read and write poetry. This old house is not without activity, however. Kathy comes over to check email and school work. One of my students comes to shovel. My neighbors all snow blow my sidewalks and driveways. My Airbnb is full of guests getting off the highways and finding shelter within an old purple house with gratefulness.
Of course, my Trine classes are canceled, too. That is definitely a rare occurrence. I try and decide how best to go about higher learning. Assignments, Zoom classes all swirl in my head. We are not at a good stopping point for Zoom. And then, I see the notice from Fremont Community Schools. They announce that Thursday is a Snow Day, a real Snow Day for their students to go out and play and be kids. That’s it. I completely take my cue from them.
I send emails to my students, all 88 of them. I want to give them an assignment, and I smile as I write.
“Today is your official snow day. No Zoom. No e-learning. But you do have an assignment. Go out and do good for someone. Shovel someone’s walkway or driveway. Build a snowman. Make snow angels. (Some have never done that!) Play games. Take a walk in the winter wonderland. Drink hot cocoa. Pull out your musical instruments. Just don’t waste the day.”
With a click, the emails are sent. I wait for responses.
What is that old reference, if you build it they will come? Maybe in this case, if I offer it they will participate.
I should not have doubted the students. Within hours, my email box was full of photos of students playing, walking, laughing, smiling, shoveling. The photos come with notes.
“Thank you for a true snow day.” “This was the best day ever.”
Maybe this was the best assignment I have ever given, or at least the best assignment in giving joy to my students. Even as I write this column, more photos come pouring in.
I am collecting each photo for a Power Point that I will share with them next week. Maybe I will add the theme song, "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"
This week has been a gift, at least for me. A gift of beauty and community as we all take care of each other the best way we can, letting the snow fall and the sounds of silence live among us, at least for a while.
I am grateful to all who plowed and kept the world going for us while we lived within the shadow of the groundhog and the drippings of the wedding cake.
Emily Dickinson once wrote, “That which will never come again is the sweetest.”
This week has been just that!
