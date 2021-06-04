I drove home late last night. As usual, I took my habitual drive around the mound. I always do this no matter where I travel, near or far. On this night I pulled over to sit in front of the Steuben County Courthouse, shut off the car, and just sat there thinking. Thinking is always a good, especially during a whirlwind week as this has been.
Sojourner Truth, books about Sojourner Truth, conversations about Sojourner Truth, meetings about Sojourner Truth and events about Sojourner Truth have absolutely filled my every moment for a very long time now. I am thinking this is one of the biggest events in Steuben County that has happened or will happen for a very long time. Just the thought that in another day a beautiful statue will grace our town. If you really stop to think about it … and I do … it is absolutely amazing this will happen.
Sojourner Truth came to Steuben County, by invitation, in 1861 to speak at the Steuben County Courthouse. It was just weeks following the outbreak of the Civil War. The abolitionists were strong in our county. Orland and Pleasant Lake had a large population of folks against slavery and did all they could to help hide slaves on the Underground Railroad. Of course, it wasn’t without the Copperheads who said if she spoke at the Courthouse, they would burn it down. Her response? “Then I will speak on the ashes.”
The first time I took a tour of the Underground Railroad was a night program by Peg Dilbone, our county historian. The event was at a church in Orland. We all sat in pews listening to the stories. Following the program, we climbed aboard a wagon and Peg took us through the darkened streets of Orland pointing out house after house. Because it was dark, because we were on a wagon, our imaginations took on this journey. Peg has a soft voice so there wasn’t a sound on the wagon, just her voice telling us story after story. The lantern swayed with the movement of the wagon, but we sat perfectly still. Peg pointed out houses where folks long ago hid slaves and made sure they were on their way to Michigan. Some of the houses are gone, of course, others have been changed, altered to keep up with the times.
This past year my reading library has expanded to the women’s suffrage movement and to the abolitionist. My books are dog-eared from reading with things underlined, notations made, and passages read over and over again. I think, for me, learning about the abolitionists in our area has given me a new dimension and appreciation for living here.
My mind has shifted to stories of Mary Butler who hid slaves, with the help of her sons, after her husband died. She said the knock at the door always came at two or three in the morning. After reading about Mary, I had to wonder and think about myself. What if that knock came at my door at two in the morning? Did she wonder if it was the Deputy Marshal coming to arrest her, or hungry, tired slaves needing food and a place to sleep? Was she fearful? Would I be fearful?
Did you know Abby Foster, wife of Stephen Foster, gave a speech to a thousand folks on a cold night in March in Orland? The only warmth, they say, came from the campfires and the speech from Abby. I have pondered on this a long while. Where did the thousand come from?
There are so many people to thank for this project that the list is endless, but I do want to take a moment to thank a few. Thanks to the Herald Republican for all the promotions and stories! Thank you to Kelly Trusty and the Friends of Pokagon for the night hike! I can’t forget the Pleasant Lake Museum Board under the direction of Elten Powers. Special thanks to Jeanette Goddard for arranging Mike Sutton’s talk. Thanks, too, to Trine University and Cahoots Cafe. And always, my partner in these events, Carolyn Powers. Of course, the Downtown Angola Coalition under the direction of Colleen Everage. This monument to Sojourner Truth would not be happening without the work of the Coalition.
I also want to thank Peg Dilbone for her love of history. Peg has told stories of Sojourner Truth long before many of us knew about her. Thank you, Peg, I think your dream has come true.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.