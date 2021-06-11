Lola, my Jeep, and I back out of the driveway and head toward Old U.S. 27. From there we meander on to Bellefontaine Road and head toward Hamilton. I am not in control of this drive. Lola seems to have a mind of her own and she is being beckoned. Our destination is soon in view as we pull into Robb Hidden Canyon, an ACRES Land Trust property. Lola stops. I open the car door and I cannot turn back now; it is too late.
Perhaps this is how Ulysses felt in the Odyssey. He is warned by the goddess, Circe, about the “Sirens.” These two beautiful women with beautiful voices try to lure and beckon sailors as they pass by.
“First you will come to the Sirens who enchant all who come near them. If any one unwarily draws in too close and hears the singing of the Sirens, his wife and children will never welcome him home again, for they sit in a green field and warble him to death with the sweetness of their song.” — Homer.
OK, maybe I am being a bit dramatic here. I have come to hear and see the cicadas. I was tipped off this morning by my editor, Mike. I always like a hot lead and he sent me one this morning. I thought I heard a cicada out my dining room window two nights ago. I really did hear some kind of singing. Maybe it was just Lee with his banjo across the street or maybe it was my over active imagination. I know the cicadas want to come to my yard. I am beckoning much like the Sirens, but I think I was wrong.
But now? I am not wrong. I begin the walk on the trail and I cannot hear myself think, and I wish I had an umbrella as they are flying everywhere. I duck. I squirm a bit, and then I pull myself together. Geez … they aren’t bats, and we could even eat them. Chocolate covered cicadas seem to be the rage. Or fry them up as stir-fry. I have eaten strange foods in different countries, but I am not about to even cough lest a cicada makes it down my throat.
I stop to listen and watch. I give up the ducking and the squirming. I mean, after 17 years, they deserve this space of time and beauty. I let the miracle surround me in this beautiful grove of beech and maple trees. I am silent and in awe. It is truly a miracle, but how does this actually work scientifically? Ah, a little research ahead of time gives me some information to ponder.
Only the male cicada makes the singing song. It has been compared to that of a violin the way the sound is produced. The female is silent. She just flies around and listens for the best sound for “he who will win her heart and her eggs.” When they finally find each other they mate and the female lays as many as 600 eggs, in small tree branches. Their jobs are done, and they are gone … 4-6 weeks and they will be just a story. But the little eggs hatch and turn into nymphs that fall to the ground and burrow down 6-18 inches. For 17 years they have tunnels and feed on roots of trees and shrubs. Then it is their turn and it starts all over again. It is a scientific miracle.
I find a log to sit upon and just listen in pure amazement. No one else is on the trail at this moment so I have it all to myself. It is pure joy to listen to have this opportunity to live in this moment. Everything else in the world stops for me. Finally, the sun blazes down upon me, and it is time to leave although I am reluctant. I head back toward Lola and laugh because she has made friends with some cicadas.
As I meander the back roads home, I stop for eggs at a tiny little stop with a money box. That is my kind of shopping. I put the windows down and let the air blow over me. I think about the cicadas and the canyon and Homer. Maybe, just maybe the song of the Sirens wasn’t much different.
“We’ll teach you wisdom,
We’ll give you love, sweeter than honey;
The songs we sing, soothe away sorrow,
And in our arms, you will be happy.”
