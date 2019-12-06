With Booth’s Christmas Tree Farm no longer operating, we scour the area for a new place to cut down our Christmas tree, make memories and let the kids run. I still lament the fact that we are not at Booth’s, but keep the memories close to my heart. Our new adventure takes us to the edge of Fremont to Bud and Deb Stroh’s Christmas Tree Farm. Whereas there are no wagons or horses, there are trails and plenty of beautiful loved trees. Graham and Jonah take off running and playing. I love that Jonah can still play … may it always be that way.
Rachel, Aaron and I meander through the trees. I know what I am looking for and will not stop until I find it. The boys run up to us and exclaim over each tree. “This is a good one, Nannie,” they exclaim. My theory is that the tree has to speak to me. Graham hides behind a lovely tree and shouts out, “Pick me, pick me!” We all laugh and move on.
It is true though. My tree must speak to me. Rachel and Aaron find their tree. It is full, beautiful and perfect for their house. We keep searching. We take a few photos in the late afternoon. Heavy dusk falls and still we look. Then, there she is shouting at me from inside the middle of pine stand. Everyone takes turns cutting it down (except for me!) and the tree falls with a silent swoosh.
“No worries, little tree,” I whisper, “You will have a wonderful home.” They next cut down their own tree and we haul it up to the barn. Mine is further out so Bud takes the golf cart out and brings it in. Just like Booth’s, they shake the trees and drill the hole up through the center.
In the warming area, we stand before the small fire eating candy canes and waiting for our trees. When the trees are wrapped, we toss them gently into the back of the truck and haul them home.
It is almost dark when we arrive. The tree stand is ready and waiting in the corner of the living room. They haul it in, give it a spin, water it and I am ready. They leave to go take care of their tree.
For a while, I just stand in the darkness letting the scent of the tree wash over me and fill each corner of my house. Memories of past Christmas trees flood over me, but not in a tearful mode, but in joy as I remember … or try to remember all of those Christmases in the past. However, time for reminiscing is short as there is much to do with the Christmas Walk approaching, and as Frost said, “Miles to go before I sleep.” I pull out the lights first and wind them around each fresh bough.
It’s funny, but I have gotten used to decorating the tree by myself, and even though there are moments of sadness, the joy of the moment overcomes it. With Christmas music blaring, and a plate of cookies on the nearby table, I pull out ornament after ornament. I put on the candle holders and place the candles inside the holders. The German pickle is hidden inside the branches waiting for the first child to find it and then receiving the first gift of Christmas.
Candy canes are last. I stand back to view my handy work. The lights are a bit crooked so I push, pull and decide it is good enough. Sitting back with a cup of tea, I admire my work. Yes, well done, I think. Now on to the other projects to get ready for the Christmas walk.
With everything done and in place, I wait for your arrival. And just like that, it is over. It was great fun and a wonderful fund-raiser for Cahoots. I thank my storytellers for a job well done … Kathy, Jacob, Jan, Christina and Mia.
The house is quiet once again. I shut off all the lights except for the tree and find myself thinking about the evening. I sit down with a cup of tea and give a sigh of relief. What a joyous evening. It was so delightful reading poetry to everyone. This is definitely one of my favorites, “little tree” by e.e. cummings.
my little sister and i will take hands
and looking up at our beautiful tree
we'll dance and sing
"Noel Noel"
