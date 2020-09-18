Maybe it is this early autumn weather with frosts darting across our countryside. Maybe. Maybe it is because this was our week for eulogies in my speech classes. Maybe. Maybe it is because I spent the week immersed in the Emily Dickinson Festival as a participant and panelist. Maybe. Maybe it is because Jonah turned 16 and the years fly by as we blink. Maybe.
Whatever the cause, and maybe all of the above, my heart and soul are conflicted. Joy and sorrow hold hands … especially in the autumn. So, let us begin.
The early frost takes me back to the farm years. The years we hustled the harvest the night of the first frost gathering in all we had sown in the spring. The squashes and pumpkins could wait as they dotted the dusty green landscape with their splashes of green and orange. The potatoes and onions were also patient as they waited to be hauled into the cellar or braided in the kitchen. The boys were set to work gathering walnuts, stacking firewood, cleaning stalls. Even though life was hard, it was wonderful to work together as a family preparing for winter as our ancestors did. Even now I have a few things to pull up, haul in, and the feeling is exactly the same.
This was the week for eulogies. I heard 88 of them in one day. It is my opinion that we should all know how to give a proper eulogy and always, always speak up to share a memory when asked to do so. I have given many eulogies in my life, and I suppose there will be more. It is always an honor to do it, even when it is so difficult and mingled with tears of sadness. I give the option to my students to choose any item or person … living or gone to practice with their eulogies. Some are quite sweet such as the loss of a bank account or even a favorite television show. However, others are bittersweet as they share stories of family members, usually grandparents, who have passed on and left them with stories. As I listen and wipe away my tears, I cannot help but wonder about my own little grandchildren and what they will remember most when the time comes. The eulogies finish up, grades recorded in the book, and we move on.
This week was also the Emily Dickinson Festival, online, of course! I applied to be a reader and a panelist, and was given the great opportunity to be a part of this event. We read all of Dickinson’s poems, of which there are 1,789! It took a little more than 14 hours, broken down in two-hour segments. It was thrilling to be a reader even though I will admit I was nervous to read in front of such scholars around the world. My palms were always a bit sweaty when it was my turn, but it was amazing to hear all of the poems read aloud in one week.
In addition, yes, Jonah turned 16 this week. It was just yesterday I rode my bike over to Cameron Hospital in the middle of the night to be there for his birth. Aside from the birth of my own children, it was the happiest day of my life. I have been fortunate to have him always a stone’s throw away so I can share in his life. His 16 years are etched into the memory of this fast moving life.
Autumn arrives this week on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., and because I am an autumn girl, it is time to haul out all the decorations for fall and Halloween. I will deck every hall and doorway with a tribute to this season. Applesauce will simmer on my back burner and pies will bake in my oven.
Yet, when the day is done, I will hover over my books and writing as I sit, as always, under the light of my scarlet lamp waiting for words to come to me.
Autumn is delicious. Do not mourn the coming of winter; it will be here as scheduled no matter how you feel. Open your arms to autumn. She has been waiting.
The morns are meeker than they were,
The nuts are getting brown;
The berry’s cheek is plumper,
The rose is out of town.
The maple wears a gayer scarf,
The field a scarlet gown.
Lest I should be old-fashioned,
I’ll put a trinket on.
— Emily Dickinson
