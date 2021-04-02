On Christmas morning our shiny new dresses were hanging next to the tree. They were matching green and purple dresses with hats adorning on the hangers. My sister and I were so excited. We loved new dresses with hats knowing gloves and shiny patent leather shoes would follow.
Of course, we already knew we would not be wearing the dresses until Easter. It didn’t keep us from trying them on … every day. The dresses were made for twirling with big sashes to tie in the back. We loved twirling.
On Easter morning we could finally wear the dresses, the hats, the gloves and the shoes. There were eight of us in all, and we proudly went to church sitting in our own pew. Sometimes we visited our grandmother’s church on Easter morning sitting in her pew with our grandpa. I never needed the hymnal because I knew all the songs by heart. We didn’t always know the right words, but we thought we did.
After dinner there was ham out on my Great Grandma Berry’s farm. The deviled eggs were from her own chickens. Pies were from last summer’s cherry trees that were canned and stored in the dark cellar. After those great dinners we would sneak outside to eat all the candy in our Easter baskets. I ate all of mine so my brothers and sisters wouldn’t get it! The chocolate Easter bunnies were the best. My sister, Jessie, the one with the matching dress, saved hers. She tucked it into the top drawer of her dresser, hoarding it along with her Halloween candy.
Those days seem so far away. I cannot remember the last time I bought a new dress for Easter let alone a hat and gloves and matching shoes. Does anyone do this anymore? I thought I would take a look at some of these wonderful traditions and see how they were started. These traditions date to long ago times.
German immigrants brought their traditions of an egg-laying hare to the United States in the 1700s. The name was the Osterhase. This name is still used in Germany today. Even before that the pagans celebrated the goddess of fertility named Eostre. Who knew?
Now how about those Easter baskets stuffed with green and pink faux grass? Well, the German children fashioned nests outside of their houses out of natural materials in hopes the Osterhase would stop by and lay colored eggs. That sneaky Osterhase shows up more often than not!
And do any of you make the traditional hot cross buns? With a little research, I found out it began with a monk in the 12th century who made rolls on Good Friday and then put his own mark on them. We don’t hear much more about them until the 1730s when we hear these words, “With one a penny, two a penny, hot cross buns!”
Sunrise service is another wonderful tradition. Usually it is still a bit chilly so wrap up. But who started this? The first recorded sunrise service was in 1732 in Saxony (Germany.) It represents Mary opening Jesus’s tomb at dawn on Easter morning. The first sunrise service in the United States was in 1773 in North Carolina.
Now back to that ham! We can thank the Germans once again for this tradition. The hogs were traditionally slaughtered in the fall and left to hang all winter. By spring it was ready to eat, so now you know!
And here is the answer to your burning question as to why chocolate Easter bunnies are hollow! The manufacturers of these bunnies admit that a solid bunny would be like chomping down on a brick and would more than likely break off a tooth. All this time we thought it was about being cheap!
Now let’s go back to our pretty, shiny Easter dresses. When did this tradition start that we wear our best dresses and hats on Easter morning? You can probably guess this one yourself. In the mid-1800s parishioners in New York churches decided they would wear their best clothes to church and then parade around for an hour after church. Hence … the Easter Parade!
Wow … so much knowledge in such a short amount of time. Special thanks to the New York Times and the Smithsonian for sharing with me.
And now it is time to go bake some hot cross buns…
Give them to your daughters, give them to your sons,
One a penny, two a penny
Hot cross buns.
