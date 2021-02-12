She was a wife, a mother, an attorney, a teacher, and a champion for literacy. She was beautiful and smart. She was the first lady of Indiana. She was also a friend of mine.
I first met Susan Bayh in Indianapolis at a literacy conference in the 1990s. She was the luncheon speaker. Of course, I immediately fell in love with her; everyone did! I got in the line of folks shaking her hand and thanking her. I was so honored to do that! The next year I was the speaker, and she was in line shaking my hand. (That line wasn’t quite as long!!) When she came through, I asked if she had a moment to talk. Indeed, she did.
In the 1990s between raising boys on a farm, tending to goats and raising my own wheat for bread, I was completely (completely) obsessed with literacy at Hamilton Elementary School. I was compelled to begin a Young Author Programs, write and direct theatrical plays, coach spell bowl and travel anywhere I could to spread the news of literacy in schools. Susan was just as committed so it was no wonder our words flew like sparks in the night as we talked and shared ideas.
During that first long conversation I talked about Hamilton Elementary School tucked inside a building with all students K-12. I talked about the rural farm and lake area, beautiful but not a lot of cultural activities for our students, and wouldn’t it be nice if the first lady of Indiana could make a visit.
“Just come check us out.” I said. I just said it in passing, of course, not really meaning it.
Until the next time I saw her and we chatted about books and reading and schools.
“How is that little school of yours?” she asked me.
“The same,” I said, “just waiting on a visit from you.” We both laughed.
I loved running into Susan every time I was at a conference in Indy. On another occasion I had just returned from a convention in Dublin for the International Reading Association Reading Convention. She wanted to hear all about my presentation and we shared the reading programs of Ireland. I asked her when she was coming up to Hamilton. Again, she laughed.
The very next time I saw her, she started the conversation. “You’re not going to let it go, are you?” With a glimmer in my eye, I said “Nope.” The deal was sealed. Within a week her people called my people. Of course, my people was Mr. Steve Keeslar, principal of Hamilton. After his initial phone call, he called me into his office.
“Homan!”
That was always how he addressed me. I thought I was in trouble, but he was telling me that Susan would be coming up the next week, and we had so much to get ready!
It was very exciting. We had a small stage built in the gym covered with red, white and blue bunting. The day before her arrival the security detail arrived to check us out! The next day she arrived by helicopter and landed at a local factory parking lot. She was then escorted to school by her security staff.
Talk about excitement at Hamilton!
We had an afternoon assembly with all the students introducing Susan Bayh, the wife of our governor, Evan Bayh. She talked about reading and books and then sat down to read Maurice Sendak’s, “Where the Wild Things Are.” The students were so quiet and respectful, and I was absolutely bursting with pride. As I sat there listening I had to pinch myself thinking that Susan was really in our school! Afterward she talked to a few students.
As she was ready to leave, I asked her if the helicopter could come circle the parking lot as the students would all be outside lining up for the busses. Sure enough, with the parking lot full of students and staff, the helicopter swooped down and circled as she waved farewell. Our students jumped up and down waving and yelling!
I could never thank her enough for doing this favor for me and our students.
Last week Susan Bayh died at age 61, leaving behind her beloved husband and twin sons. I have been thinking about her all week. She was the loveliest person. She cared deeply about so many issues, but literacy was at the heart of it.
I still see that helicopter circling.
“Farewell, Susan, thank you and Godspeed.”
