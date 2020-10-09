My bicycle is on automatic pilot for Trine University. This has been the case for years even before I began teaching in the wonderful old Taylor Hall building. My satchel is full of books and papers, and my water bottle as I weave my way up and down the streets. Everything is the same as always, except nothing is the same as always.
Before I leave home, I wrap one of my many masks around my wrist. Upon arriving I park my bike, stand back to think to myself how much I love the sunflowers (from JoAnne’s) tucked in and out of the basket, hang my helmet onto the handlebars and put on my mask. On this day, it is my Edgar Allan Poe mask with the raven in the center. It is October, is it not? I then haul my gear into Wells Theatre. I am so delighted that all my classes are in one location. I spread out all my stuff and make myself at home for the day.
I start with an 8 a.m. class so the students meander in with heavy feet. Some have come from a workout, others from breakfast and some have barely crawled out of bed. In a normal year, they would be seated close together up front, phones off, as they chat or sleep waiting for class. But this year? They are spread out from the front to the back with rows and seats between them and their masks cover their conversation and their yawning.
I welcome them quite cheerily as my morning person personality just does not quit. On occasion, I think I am chatting to myself and I probably am doing just that. As I set up for class, I tell them about lipstick sales down 23%. I am hoping to get a chuckle out of them. I think I do, but it is hard to tell.
My Zoom camera is ready to go as I welcome those students who are not able to attend for one reason or another … usually that one reason. I strategically place the camera so most things are visible to them, although occasionally, I have to move them around. I affectionately call them The Pit, as in the orchestra. I know they would rather be in class. Okay, I think I know that!
As I teach and work with my students (I have 88 of them), I have come to realize many things about myself. I really need them closer to me. It is hard to hear them through their masks. It is also difficult to know which one is talking. I need to have them close. I need to watch them speak. I need to see them laugh or smile or make some kind of recognition. They need it for themselves, too.
At the end of each week, I congratulate them for making it through another week. Our semester is half over, and we are still in school. I apologize for often talking about the “olden days,” which means anything prior to March 2020. I find myself saying things like, “It won’t be forever.” “Think of all the stories you will have to tell your children and grandchildren.” These pep talks are meant for myself as well.
We are all working hard to get through this together. Hats off to all the teachers who are working so diligently and staying cheerful. I want to mention a friend of mine who has gone over the moon with her work. Annie Thomas-Eyster teaches art in the Edon (Ohio) Northwest Local Schools. She spent her summer working on lesson plans and strategies to keep her students safe and her supplies clean. Annie has my utmost admiration for her work.
I know this is hard for parents as you make decisions about your children. Do I send them? Do I keep them home? How do I teach? It is such a traumatic time for our kids. We all, and I stress we all, must keep up this positive attitude for our kids from preschool to college. If you have teachers in your lives, and I am sure you know teachers, send them a note. Thank them for all the work they are doing. It is not easy. My job is one of the easiest, but our elementary teachers? Oh my.
As I tell my students, it will not be forever. Embrace the challenge. Stay positive. In addition, please thank the teachers in your life. We really are doing our best!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.