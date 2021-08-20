With all the children safely back home, my house is quiet. The floors are cleaned. The beds are washed. The clock ticks. I move back into my own room with the balcony windows facing east with a perfect view of Jupiter. During the past month, I gave this room to Holly as it is the best room for a young teenager. I bunked in with Noah. We stayed up long enough each night to see Jupiter and sometimes Saturn before turning out all the lights.
With the house back in order, I try to find my place once again. It is a difficult week of transition as I move from full time “Nannie” back to board member, teacher, Airb-n-b host, and viewer of the night skies. Each day I come a little bit closer to finding my place back under the sun and the stars, but it isn’t easy as I miss those little rascals very much.
However, moving on I must, and I am just in time to set my sights on the full moon tomorrow night. It is, interestingly enough, a Blue Moon, but not the normal kind of Blue Moon. Usually a Blue Moon is the second full moon in August, but this one is called a Seasonal Blue Moon. Confused? Yes, me, too. OK, let’s have a lesson here.
A season lasts three months, therefore, there are three full moons, unless it is possible for a moon to be full twice in a month. This one, however, happens to be the fourth full moon between the summer solstice and the autumnal equinox giving it the name of a Seasonal Blue Moon. The next full moon will be the traditional Harvest Moon on Sept. 20, just before the autumnal equinox. Any way you look at it, this Blue Moon will be spectacular. I have already been watching it each evening. (You really want to enjoy it as the next Seasonal Blue Moon is on Aug. 19, 2024!)
Also this weekend we will see Jupiter at opposition. (So now, what is that?) This means that the Earth will sweep past between the Sun and Jupiter. Add that to the full moon story and you might as well set up your lawn chair in the back yard and stay put for the whole night!
As long as we are talking about the sky and the weather, I really need to clear up any misgivings we may have (me too!) about the dog days of summer, which we are currently experiencing.
One hot day when the kids were here I said we were in the Dog Days of Summer. They thought that was pretty funny so I explained. “Well,” I said, “it is when it is really hot, usually August, and the dogs are so hot they are lackadaisical.” Later in the day I thought I would look up that term. (Why, I don’t know, I have always used that term so I couldn’t be wrong!) Well, I was wrong. What are the dog days of summer anyway? Actually, we are already out of them! (Tell that to the weather men and women and the lazy dogs in my neighborhood!) They last from July 3 until Aug. 11. In ancient Greece and Rome, these days were bad luck. Dogs and men could go mad in the heat!
But actually, the term dog days refers the to heliacal (sunrise) of the constellation Sirius, the Dog Star. Does this constellation actually bring out our madness? No, not really, it is coincidental. Sirius was also blamed for drought and the plague! Seriously!
Whatever we call it, I think most of us can agree we will be glad to say the heat and humidity of the dog days of summer are behind us!
We are in the middle of August. We know we are on the waning edge of summer, yet it is hard to let go of these lazy days. But let go we must as schools start back up, dogs wag their tales and gardens finish producing the last of the produce.
Don’t miss these lovely celestial gifts this weekend. They’re all free for an evening out in the back yard. Light a fire. Call the neighbors. Hello, Seasonal Blue Moon. You are the star of our night skies.
“At night I lie awake
In the ruthless Unspoken,
Knowing that planets
Come to life, bloom,
And die away,
Like day-lilies opening
One after another
In every nook and cranny
Of the Universe.”
— Poet Diane Ackerman
