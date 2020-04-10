As I wait for the world to come back to us, I do what lots of you are doing. I sort through old photos and file them away with notes on the back. With John Prine’s voice blaring from my CD collection, I sit cross-legged on the floor of my living room with hundreds of photos strewn about. When I do workshops about family history, I always make a point to tell my participants to write on the back of photos the date and the folks inside the frame. Perhaps I am like the shoemaker’s children who do not have shoes, as most of my photos are blank on the back. Even though I think my children will know everyone, I am mistaken.
Years ago when my grandmother died we went through her bureau. It was filled with brooches. The ones she religiously wore on her coat to church. Clip on earrings also filled one drawer, but then the rest were home to hundreds of black and white photographs. A gold mine. A treasure trove with no names or dates or locations. I tucked a few away in her diaries to take home and the rest were divided up among other grandchildren even without knowing anything about the photos.
Looking through photos are always difficult, at least for me. A photograph is just another way of telling a story. We usually take photos of happy times … vacations, birthdays, parties, gardens. One photo will take us back into the past to where we once lived. Once upon a time on a farm … in a neighborhood … on an island.
One by one I make notations on the back and file the photo in my new (well, two years ago) storage containers! Will I ever pull these out again? Who will look at them next, I wonder? I come across photos I had forgotten about and yet here we are. Most of those photos involve my children’s childhoods. It seems like yesterday, yet it also seems like a hundred years ago. I find one of the twins, Adam and Aaron, wearing their cowboy hats in matching striped shirts. Again, I must guess at their age since I failed to put it on the back. Maybe 3? Maybe 4? I do know the photo was taken in Pennsylvania so I am guessing right on the age. I take a photo of the photo, send it to the boys and then file the picture away.
In one of the drawers, as I am emptying out the contents, I find one of Abe from the farm. He is washing the laundry on a washboard out by the well. He is happy doing chores and is probably 3 or 3 1/2. Oh, those farm days, washing laundry on a scrub board and hanging them all up to dry. It was perfect for summer days, but a lot more work during the winter. I look closer at the photo to his overalls and bowl-cut towhead. Did I know then that those were the best days? I write on the back, and I file it away splashing the note with tears.
Then a photo of Easter Sunday. I was a kid then sitting with my five brothers and sisters on the stoop of our house in Fort Wayne. We sit in order of our birthday and I am the first one. I imagine my dad arranged the photo. The girls have hats, gloves and shiny new patent leather shoes. The boys have ties and suits and look very uncomfortable. Those were the days you did not dare go to church without hats and gloves, and not because it was cold. It must have been after the Easter bunny had left oodles of chocolate, but before church. Young. Innocent. Smiling at our dad and squinting in the Sunday sun. I write our names on the back and file it away.
There are so many photos. Some are of you, my friends. I laugh at the parties and potlucks and campfires smiling as I write on the back and file you away! The list does not end … my family, my friends, my gardens, my life.
Who will we be when this is over? I guess we do not know. I do know our houses will be clean, our photos organized and maybe a few extra pounds on the scale.
I also know when we all get back together, I will take your photo, and save it for once upon a time.
