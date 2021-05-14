With everything quiet and shut down last year, I became a huge fan of Jeopardy! Oh, I loved it before, but I was never home! I mourned the loss of Alex Trebek along with everyone else and cheered on the guest hosts.
Carolyn Powers and I watch together even though we are at our own houses. We text each other over the really hard stuff (are they kidding?), and cheer when we know Final Jeopardy. Once in a while a question comes up that is embedded in our lives. “Who wrote Frankenstein?” Seriously?
This week there was another question for double Jeopardy. “Who said, ‘Ain’t I a Woman?’” What? My phone lit up with Carolyn. I could hear her hollering through the phone lines. The contestant stumbled around a bit and replied, “Harriet Tubman!” No!! I was also hollering at my TV … at least a little bit. He missed the Sojourner Truth question. Of course, for the past year, my conversations with Carolyn have focused on Sojourner Truth. This has been true for the Downtown Angola Coalition board also.
By now I am sure you are aware of the unveiling of the statue of Sojourner Truth on Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. Yes, we are aware it is also Angola’s graduation day. I have had lots of folks say to me, “But I will miss it because of graduation!” Well, perhaps you will miss the unveiling, but there are so many more events the week prior — Sojourner Truth Week in Angola — so you won’t totally be left out. Besides, the statue will be with us ... forever!
It has been a labor of love to put together this event. Let’s run through all the activities as I know you will love one of them or all of them. (I know I will be involved in all of them!) The Friends of Pokagon are hosting an Underground Railroad night hike on Tuesday, June 1. The event starts at 8 p.m. Please register at the Nature Center ahead of time! There will be storytellers along the trail. Take your family, your lantern, your excitement with you!
On Wednesday, June 2, Mike Sutton, professor of history at Trine University, will be giving a lecture on the Civil War in the United States. The event begins at 4 p.m. in Wells Theatre located in Taylor Hall. I understand Mike has been working tirelessly on his speech. This will be of great interest to all of us.
So, come Thursday, June 3, the newly established Pleasant Lake Museum will have its grand opening. This has been brilliantly put together by Elten Powers and his board. The opening will feature an exhibit on Sojourner Truth. I know for a fact there will be lots of other interesting displays to attract your attention. (How much do you know about Pleasant Lake?) The museum will be open from 3-6 p.m. You know Elten and some of the board members will be on hand to take your questions or maybe you have some hidden treasure that they could use?
Friday, June 4, finds us all at Cahoots Coffee Café for Civil War fiddle tunes from 6-8 p.m. featuring Tom Adamson and friends. When I first approached Tom, he was very excited about learning new tunes, and he jumped right in on the project. I am sure some of these tunes will even be dance tunes so come prepared to dance a little!
Saturday night the Steuben County Theatre (yes, we are back in business!) will be presenting a play about Sojourner Truth’s stay in Steuben County and other abolitionists that we should know about. Come on out again to Wells Theatre for this show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. The play is based on the book, “With Courage and Conviction: Orland, Indiana and the Abolitionist Movement,” written by Michael T. Biesiada. This performance piece is adapted from a play Michael wrote. By the way, he will be there to answer questions!
The essay contest is still open! The deadline is May 21 and all ages are accepted. The first-place winners will receive $100 and their story printed in The Herald Republican. Please send stories, or reflections, but no book reports on any of the above topics! Send your pieces to Mike Marturello at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com. I am one of the judges and I am so excited to read your stories.
Wow, we covered a lot this morning. Perhaps you need to cut this out for your refrigerator. I am anxious to see you at these events!
In the meantime, my garden is wooing me to work. Happy, lovely May.
