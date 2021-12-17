I had a date last night, and it was great! He arrived at my house promptly at 4:30. I love a date who shows up on time. I was ready and was even wearing my new red Santa shirt.
I suppose you want to hear all the details, of course. It was a blind date, and you never know about those kinds of things; but I knew the moment I saw him we would get along. In fact, he had just come from the CombOver Barbershop so he was dapper from head to toe. He was a little shorter than I imagined, but does that even matter?
The first thing I did was to show him my Christmas tree. He was fascinated, as is everyone, by the candles. We chatted for a bit and then it was time to leave for our date. I grabbed my Angola Hockey sweatshirt as we were heading over to the Thunder Ice Arena for our date. Now this is a man of my heart wanting to see my grandson, Jonah, play! It was a big game, too, as we were playing the Fort Wayne Renegades!
One look back to make sure the candles were blown out and off we went to the driveway. Usually I bike over to the games, but dates do not want to do that. I did notice he didn’t have a car or a bike. I was confused by that. He asked me to drive because he didn’t have a driver’s license. That was kind of weird as he is an auto mechanic. I don’t mind driving though so we hopped into Lola, buckled up and headed off to the game. He asked if I would swing around the mound. Again, this is a man of my dreams! I love circling the mound.
Once we arrived at the game I had to help him unbuckle his seat belt as I asked him questions. (That is what you do on a date!) He told me he works for NAPA Auto Parts and delivers parts to the various mechanics in the area. I thought he was a mechanic, but he is just learning. Maybe that is why he doesn’t have a car yet? I asked him if he has worked for my mechanic, Mike, at the Bent Wrench. “He’s a good guy,” I said. My date nodded, but he hasn’t been there yet. I did notice that I was doing most of the talking, which isn’t that unusual, but shouldn’t he want to ask me questions?
We took our seats in the front row. I love sitting there with Aaron, Rachel and Graham watching the Hornets play! Imagine my surprise when Coach Chris invited him out to skate with the team. He didn’t even have on skates! “Wow,” I said, “that was amazing.” All that skating made him hungry. I realized he didn’t have a wallet or any money so I bought the popcorn. This is a very strange date.
Even though he didn’t say much, everyone loved him. He was very photogenic and everyone wanted a photo with him. He was spreading the Christmas cheer without even talking!
Following the game, Kathy and I took him out to Chapman’s to listen to some rock n’ roll music played by Father Tom Adamson. He loved the music and visiting with folks although he just listened. He even took the stage with Tom, and everyone clapped even though he really did not sing. Everyone smiled and chatted with him. Again, more photos.
All in all, the date was great. I love to talk. He loves to listen. So, will he ever call again? Probably not It was just one date, but it was one I will never forget.
His driver, Kelly Renee Bailey, came to pick him up. She asked how it went. I was honest. “I really like him, but he was a bit shy.” I whispered to Kelly, “Do you think I will see him again?” She nodded her head and showed me his schedule. He will be at just about every business in Steuben County this week. I looked closely at his schedule: yoga, shopping, NAPA Auto Store, Sutton’s Deli, Pokagon, and many more including a visit with the mayor.
I was a bit teary eyed as I said good bye to Witt, the NAPA elf. As I kissed him on the cheek goodbye, he whispered to me, “Everything is always better when we work together.”
Yes. The perfect date.
