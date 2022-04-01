”The time has come,” the Walrus said,
“To talk of many things:
Of shoes—and ships—and sealing-wax—
Of cabbages—and kings—
And why the sea is boiling hot—
And whether pigs have wings”
— Lewis Carroll
It seems as if the fluidity of time stalks us and leaves us wondering how and where did it go. For me, the time has come to say goodbye to my Charleston family. This was not a vacation, oh not by a long shot! This was a time when the phone rings and your son asks you to come and help. We all do this when our children need us. Change plans. Change gears. Pack a few things, and catch the first flight. So, I did. Because we do. The month I have spent here has been a labor of love. Spending a month with a family means you know all the life details. I know how much toothpaste goes on the toothbrush, and which jammies are the favorites.
After stories and songs with the littles, I always pop in to say goodnight to Holly and Briana. We share stories of our day, read a little Shakespeare, talk about all the middle-school gossip, and share our opinions!
My own room here has been a haven for work, classes, meetings and quiet nights. (Except when Faith comes strolling in at 3 a.m. because of a nightmare.) There is lots of pack up in this room. There are leftover green moustaches from St. Patrick’s Day, a candle of salted ocean air that will be down to the wick by my travel day. A stack of coloring pages pulled out of the Paw Patrol coloring book. Shakespeare scripts and a stack of card games including Go Fish and Memory. My ukulele is now joined with four more as we have our band which plays every day!
This last week has been full of memories. We spent Sunday at the Middleton Place Plantation letting the children roam through the garden mazes and the azalea hedges. All of these gardens over look the Butterfly Lakes and the winding Ashley River. Walking the worn footpaths, we followed the steps of Henry Middleton, President of the First Continental Congress; Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, and Henry Middleton, Governor of South Carolina and later Minister to Russia. The professional interpreters shared stories and skills of the enslaved people in the 18th and 19th century. If you are quiet, you can hear the animals, the horses and the voices of those who long ago came before us. In the middle of this plantation is a restaurant of perfection where our dining room overlooked the river and the land. It was another field trip for us to end the week.
This week also came with many “firsts.” Abe took the training wheels off the bikes and the twins were delighted. The skinned knees and hands did not keep them from jumping back on those bikes. This week also brought the first loose teeth, although none have fallen out yet. I cut apples up for them every day so they can hurry it along!
We spent an evening at the high school watching their spring production and meeting the theater teachers. I was quite happy over the productions and know that Holly will be in good hands when she begins her high school journey. In the meantime, she rehearses for “Shrek” several nights a week in downtown Charleston! Theater is in her young blood.
We have started to talk about my leaving. Faith and Noah think they are going home with me. They have already packed their bags. I let their dad break the news to them that they are not coming home with me. This prompted Noah to burst into tears. Me too. We count the days down and now are left with just a few fingers to hold up before The Nannie leaves.
But leave I must. There are classes to see in person, board meetings, events, and the beginning of the spring gardening. I am grateful I have not missed the daffodils or the early trees of spring. I am grateful the peepers are still out and waiting for my listening ears. There is poetry month, potlucks, and guests.
There is always something to miss, no matter where or what we do. I will absolutely, fiercely miss this family, but we will always remember this time. “The time has come the walrus said to speak of many things …”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.