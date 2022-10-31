“November comes and November goes
With the last red berries and the first white snows …”
Elizabeth Coatsworth
And thus, we're the beginning lines of her poem, November. Elizabeth lived a long and productive life producing 127 books before her death in 1986. She and her husband, Henry Beston, lived at Chimney Farm in Nobleboro, Maine. Henry was a writer also, and is best known for his book, "The Outermost House." His book is a perfect match for Thoreau’s book, "Walden."
The story goes that Henry wanted to marry Elizabeth, but when he actually proposed she told him to go live on the seacoast for a year and write his book. “No book, no marriage,” she said to him. He took this literally and went to live in a small cottage on Nauset at Cape Cod. It was, of course, still wild and unsettled and Henry lived for a year writing his book by long hand. He wrote about the sea, the land, the stars, the village, and his life alone in the cottage. When the book was published in 1928, he went back to Elizabeth and again proposed marriage. This time she accepted, and they spend their years together at Chimney Farm. The two of them are buried in a family cemetery looking over the land they love. This land was given over to the Midwest Conservancy.
They both were wonderful writers. Elizabeth won the coveted Newbery Medal in 1931 with her book, "The Cat Who West to Heaven." I have great admiration for the two of them, and I cannot even begin to count how many copies of The Outermost House I have given away over the years. I love all of that about them, but I also love the fact that they both loved the month of November. Even though the land begins to settle in for its own long winter’s night in November, it seemed to come alive for them.
I understand this. After months of beauty from April until this fabulous fall, the colors of nature have given us beauty in our gardens, in the fields, in the woods, out our windows, and in our vases. November brings to an end the spectacular beauty of these months, yet the beauty of November is unsurpassed by those who look.
Leaves still cling to a few of our trees filling our daylight hours with deep golds and russet colors. These last few leaves fall by the handful in the rain or wind, yet they also just gently glide down one by one making their final bow before winter grips our land.
I always wonder about the age-old question, which leaf is last to fall, and who kept whispering, “Hold on … just one more day.” In the mornings my bike basket is full of leaves and the other day I found a nut shell in it. I am definitely curious about that!
November brings back the constellation, Orion. It has been gradually working its way back into our night skies, but now it takes over. The Summer Triangle has left us for the Southern Hemisphere. November brings us the flower of the chrysanthemum and the birthstone of November is the topaz, a golden gem perfect for this month.
Yet, through all this beauty, November brings a bit of quietness. Most of the children in my neighborhood have gone inside now. The walkers are fewer except those who quickly walk their dogs so they can hurry home and back inside.
In my own house, the kettle sings daily, and I reset the mouse traps … just in case. Cooking is so much more fun as the weather is cooler, and we need the heat from the oven for those apple pies or soup on the burner. My daily routine is to grab a sweatshirt along with jeans and heavy socks to stay warm in this old house.
The truth is, we need November. We need the quiet months. We need the dark to come early. We need to take the time to cook and read and work on those inside hobbies we let go during the summer months. We need to invite folks to dinner at dusk letting the candles drip low.
It is November, and we are once again grateful for the beauty of this month.
“With night coming early
And dawn coming late,
There is mist in the garden,
And frost on the gate.
The fires burn
And the kettles sing
And Earth sinks to rest
Until next Spring.”
