It is a beautiful July morning with the windows open. Birds are singing…flowers are thriving in the sun and rain. Between all of the beauty of July, there were two funerals. I can’t help but think of this first line of a poem by Emily Dickinson, “I heard a fly buzz when I died.” I have always loved this poem and it always makes me think of life moving on when someone has left us. It is to this length that I write today’s column.
When I was 12 years old I learned to water ski. We lived in Fort Wayne … all eight of us … and attended Immanuel Baptist Church. As it was in those days, we were known as the Saylor clan. We did not go to church in jeans and t-shirts. No, it was always dresses and hats and gloves for the girls; bow ties and suits for my brothers and my dad. We had our own pew, so to speak. Immanuel Baptist Church was quite modern in its time with more like bucket seats in the church rather than pews. Nonetheless, we called them pews, and we knew our place. (Isn’t that the way it always goes?)
My parents had a great many friends at that church on a social level as well as a spiritual level. My dad and mom loved to entertain, go to parties, travel and lead a very well-rounded life. There was a family in our church who just purchased a lake house on Lake James and a ski boat! The summer I was 12 we were invited up in the early fall when the water is perfectly wonderful on the lake. (We spent the entire summer on Lake Michigan.) The first time I tried to get up on skis, it was a disaster. There was no way to get up on those skis. I tried and tried, but could not do it. I was so disappointed because it looked like so much fun!
We were invited up again that fall, only this time I made it up. Oh, not for very long, but I did it! I was so thrilled.
Within a few times I was not only up on two skis, but on one ski. I loved that feeling of going in and out of the wake with my knees bent. If you are, or have been a skier, you know that feeling. After the skiing, there was always a cookout featuring something with the last red raspberries from their garden. We always went home with a few quarts of those berries. I think I hid them in the refrigerator from my siblings as I loved them on cereal with fresh cream. I still think about that breakfast sometimes on summer mornings.
When my three sons were old enough, they, too, became skiers and were taught by the same family. It was fun watching them learn just as I did. They were better skiers than me and two of them eventually joined the Lake James Ski Club.
But there was more than skiing. The lovely lady of the family attended my bridal showers, and they both loved my children. As a young woman with these three boys and a husband, we stayed in their cottage one spring for several weeks. She made sour dough pancakes for us every morning. I watched her work her magic with flowers and I longed to have my own gardens because of her influence on me.
These kind-hearted, hard-working folks were Bob and Jean Homan. They became my father and mother-in-law for many years. Bob died several years ago, but Jean stayed on living full time at their cottage planting flowers, making pancakes, canning berries.
Jean died this week at age 96 in her sleep. Aaron and Rachel hosted the memorial dinner in their back yard, and out of respect for the new daughter-in-law, Jan, I stayed home with my thoughts and memories. Sometimes split families make decisions difficult, but no matter what, love remains.
Jean was my mother-in-law for 30 years. She was a gardener, a skier (she skied last at age 76), she was my children’s grandmother. She was also a very Christian woman and spent her life living as that example.
I know she will be missed by her children, grandchildren and oodles of great grandchildren. It was always nice knowing she was at the lake with her beautiful white hair piled high and food ready for the family.
Farewell to a lovely woman.
