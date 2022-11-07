There is something eerily wonderful about sitting in an empty theater. No actors. No patrons. No music. No lights. But truthfully? There are sounds. Empty theaters echo the voices and the footsteps of previous actors, speakers, dancers. Sitting in the back, alone, I can hear all of the past. Even before the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts and Ryan Concert Hall was conceived, there was the Angola Christian Church. So not only do I hear the sounds of music and voices from the Trine years, but weddings, and even funerals find their way into the back of my mind.
To be honest, I never dreamed I would be the director of the Trine University theater until this year, and it almost didn’t happen. When Sarah Franzen mentioned the possibility of doing this, I talked it over with friends. (Of course!) The responses were from “oh, my goodness, yes” to “what are you thinking, no!” I thought about it a long while until it was finally time to give my answer. I had my answer prepared. “Thank you, Sarah, for offering me this possibility, but I must say no,” I practiced that speech over and over. I was honored, but was going to decline the opportunity. Of course. I walked into her office, sat across from her and just said, “yes,” I didn’t even recognize my own voice until I left. I had to call my friends, and tell them the news.
And now, two months into production, with my first show this weekend, what can I say? I could start by saying how much I love it. I could say I adore the students. I could say I adore theater. All the above are true. It has been an amazing journey for me. I can’t even imagine how I could have even thought about turning down this opportunity. How many words does it take for me to tell you that this theater production has taken over my life?
Choosing “Dracula” as my first show was actually quite ambitious as the text is difficult with many monologues for the actors. However, let me say, the students have risen above and beyond the difficulties. They have made this so easy for me. Not only do I have a stellar cast (yes, I said stellar), I have had great help behind the scenes with Jacob McNeal as my stage manager and Dr. Hopp as the producer. My costume designer and prop manager, Kat, has made everything so easy for me.
So, “Dracula” you say? This year is the 125th anniversary of the classic novel, “Dracula,” written by Bram Stoker in 1897. I have a few interesting stories about the writing of this novel. It took Stoker seven years to write the book. He spent much time mapping out the route from London to Transylvania, but never actually made the journey himself. He wrote the entire novel in London. When it was finished, he titled it “The Un-Dead” and his Count was Wampyr until he came across the name Dracula which actually means the devil.
When he carried the manuscript over to his editor at Archibald Constable and Company, they declined the book with a definitive “No” written across the title page. Stoker insisted it to be a warning of the persistence of evil, not fiction. They declined the book as such because at that time London was in the grips of Jack and Ripper. When Stoker finally agreed to change it to fiction, it was then published and sold for six shillings. The rest is history.
This weekend it is your chance to see this production featuring Trine students at the lovely T. Furth Center for Performing Arts. The show runs just one weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday. All tickets are sold at the door at $10 for adults and $5 for students. Please bring along cash for our box office.
Stoker’s “Dracula” and Shelley’s “Frankenstein” still hold prominent places in our theater venues, the movie industry and in our literary libraries. The work is timeless as the lessons can still apply to our modern-day world.
The theater is still quiet, but not for long as students will come bustling in the stage door. Seth will pull out the bells and whistles for the lights and sound effects, Jacob will run around with his clipboard, and I will do what directors have done through the ages.
Come see us. You won’t be disappointed.
