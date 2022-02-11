This is Valentine’s weekend. Flowers. Chocolates. Candy hearts, “Will you be mine?” Romantic dinners. Ah, love flourishes.
I love basking in the stories and memories from days of yore. Who did not make Valentine bags and hand-write all those names in elementary school? Oh, such fun passing out the Valentines and dropping them into those decorated paper bags. My sister, Jessie, and I spent hours arranging and rearranging those Valentines at home. We categorized them into circus cards or farm cards or cartoon cards, and then did it all over again. Those Valentines kept us occupied until Halloween when we finally discarded the cards to make room for the candy!
Or what about junior high? (No middle school for us!) I remember the year my friend, Janice, and I glued red paper hearts onto our sneakers to wear to the school dance. We thought we looked pretty fine! Shamelessly, we also turned over every received Valentine to see how much money the boy spent on us. Anything over a dollar was considered a boyfriend for life! I also remember as if it happened yesterday, the year I received red roses at my college dorm with no note. That was disastrous! I mean, who should I thank for those?
Of course, there are the lean years when I buy my own flowers and chocolate. The best part is that I know exactly what I love. (Milk chocolate with almonds in case anyone is interested?!)
I have been thinking about love a lot this week, and its relationship with grief. I usually don’t hit that pause button, but for now, I own it. Lots of you also own it. This past week, month, year have been extremely difficult for so many who cannot even imagine waking up on Valentine’s Day with a broken heart. I would like to say, be of good cheer, this too shall pass.
I think the best I can offer is that grief, like love, can be shared. We all own it. It is not the opposite of love. It is love. This has come home to live with my family this week. My sister’s oldest son died of a massive heart attack on Tuesday. Unexpected. Unpredicted. I got the phone call while I was teaching. That line sounds so basic, so matter of fact. It should actually say, while I was teaching on Tuesday my sister’s heart was ripped from her body.
Jason was a perfectly healthy young man with a wife and two sons. He was a hiker, a runner and pretty much a health nut! Yet, death came in the night to steal him away from those he loved.
On Wednesday, I spent the day holding my sister in my arms letting her weep, listening to her stories, letting silence spill across the room mixing with the dancing shadows of light and darkness. She asked me all the questions that cannot be answered. Who has answers?
This family grief of ours has many avenues. It is reaching across towns and states and even countries as we decide how to come together to tell our stories collectively. My three boys want to know how and why as they are the same age as Jason. Text messages and phone calls fill the spaces of our hearts and thoughts.
With love and grief living together, the other emotion knocking on the door, begging to be let in, is forgiveness. Forgiveness for foolishness. Forgiveness for time lost. Learning to forgive or asking forgiveness is like putting a giant Band-Aid across your heart.
What do I say to my sister to calm her? Everything I think of is cliché or broken or just word worthy carrying no weight.
Finally, I think of something. I say to Jessie, “Remember, everyone you love, loved him.” That calms her for a moment.
She looks at me, “So everyone I hug means I am hugging him?”
I smile and say, “Yes, I think so!”
At the end of the day, I leave her to go home. We had our time together before other family members will come, before events will happen. I drive home in silence. My purple house is dark and quiet. I send notes of love to my sons and their families. I get love notes back.
“I love you too.”
I so love those children of mine.
It is Valentine’s weekend. Love comes in many forms and packages. This year, our love comes in the form of grief.
