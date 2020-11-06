I set three alarms 5 minutes apart for the early morning. I do love mornings, just not 3:45. I wake on the first note of music coming through the alarm. Everything is ready to go … dress, boots, bag, water. I decide Lola, my Jeep, is the best way to travel even though it is just a few blocks. I pull out of my driveway and onto the road of my sleepy neighborhood. I wave to the guys in the Republic garbage truck as they head off to begin their day of work. They get up early every day! They sky is full on this morning with the waning moon to light my way and Orion keeping court over our town.
I head over to St. Anthony’s Church, which will be my home for the next 14 hours. Shelley is just arriving with the keys. As the lights switch on I blink back the brightness. Before I even have a chance to catch my breath, Irene, from Caleo Cafe arrives, with her arms full of coffee and supplies. She is smiling, and I know she has been working for a couple of hours already brewing my favorite Autumn Blend coffee to bring to us for the morning. She delivers the coffee with a hearty “thank you for everything,” when I return the thank you.
There is no time to pour the drink of the gods as we have work to do. The rest of the poll workers arrive, and we introduce ourselves to the newbies. It is always nice to rely on experienced inspectors, and Ken Dunlap is ours. One by one we open each machine, and we initial the polling tab papers before putting it back in. We initial, side by side … Democrat and Republican. We tape down cords, put signs on doors, measure the 50-foot chute and mark it off. Finally, I pour the coffee and just let it mingle inside my veins.
At 5:55 we look around and see all is well and ready to go. We take our places as Ken opens the door for our election with the “Hear ye, hear ye …” speech of our forefathers.
The term “if you build it, they will come,” certainly applies to this day. I smile at each voter although we are protected behind the plastic shield and our face masks. My hands are covered in plastic blue gloves as well, but I smile anyway.
“Thank you for voting!”
I hear that echoed through the church recreational hall all day long.
Breakfast from Sutton’s arrives and we take turns gulping it down so we can get back to work. The day wearily goes on. Luckily there is not even time to look at our watches and the one clock on the wall in front of us is stuck at 3:50. I am glad it is stuck. The day becomes bright with the sun and then begins to fade by late afternoon. Voters tell me it is beautiful outside. As in the Robert Francis poem. “Tell me the Northern Lights are on …”
We work non-stop, trading off jobs now and again, but never, ever losing our focus or responsibility. The 5 p.m. hour begins and the line extends to Maumee Street and we work faster as the minutes tick by. We finish with our last voters as darkness replaces the sunshine. And we sit back with a sigh … for a moment. Still there is much work to do.
Tally papers to sign, numbers to check, machines to shut down, signs to pull off the walls. We are weary, but the jobs keep us going. Within an hour, all the numbers match, the machines are closed and folded up, tape is pulled up, our own “stuff” is gathered. Ken and Tom Adamson leave for the courthouse with our results. I want to leave, too, yet I don’t want to leave. I don’t know. I love this process so much, and I feel so, well, you know, American. Finally. I gather up Irene’s pots and head over to headquarters to meet with friends and share in pizza and beer.
I am proud of the work. I am proud of this town I call home. I am proud of you.
But there is much more work to do. Where does it begin? I guess in our kitchens and dining rooms, over the backyard fence or on the stoop. My hand is out and my door is open. Walk on through, my friend, and we will find our way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.