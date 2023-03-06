I am not really sure whether March came in like a lion or a lamb. At first I thought it to be a lamb, but then the next snow storm hit, so what was it? The snow came as if on cue, as if the curtains opened and the snow took center stage!
Of course, March is so fickle! She can never decide to bring us spring or let winter hang around for a while. I really don’t mind a bit more winter as it was so mild this year; although I do think many of you would disagree with me on that one!
I met a woman the other night at a local restaurant. She was someone I had never met, but she stopped me as I was walking out. “Are you Lou Ann, from the paper?”
I nodded, sure, I can be Lou Ann from the paper or the university or the storyteller. Take your pick, I always say! She continued on, “I love your column. You make us appreciate the simple things in life.”
I thanked her profusely. I love to talk about traveling and seeing the world. I do, I really do. It seems since the Big P, I have not spent as much time traveling as once upon a time. Yet, I have a way of believing and enjoying the simple things in life. Maybe that is part of getting older, I assume that to be true. I also think I was born old-fashioned with that belief in the moment.
If my gift to you is to make sure you watch the stars and planets, read poetry out loud, have parties and potlucks, and be there for one another, then all is well.
Last week, the clouds parted and we were treated to the dazzling view of the conjunction of Venus and Jupiter. As much as I have looked forward to this celestial treat, I completely missed it. I was working at my Trine office late, and I thought it was cloudy outside. Mike (Marturello) called me when he saw it. The clouds parted, and there it was. Later, when I chatted with him, and he told me he saw it, I was so disappointed. It was there just briefly, and he thought he had to call someone to tell them! He knew I would love it so he called me, but my phone was off, and I missed that beauty.
I missed it by just minutes. I hope you saw it. Sigh. Those are the kinds of events I do not want to miss.
In other beauty, last night and tonight will bring the beauty of the March full moon. This moon comes with many names: Eagle Moon, Lenten Moon, Goose Moon, Crow Moon, Sugar Moon. Of course, most of us know it best as Worm Moon. I always thought this was due to the earthworms coming out of the ground for the robins to feed upon as they make the north climate their home once again. However, upon further study and special thanks to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Worm Moon has a different reference.
In the 1760s Capt. Jonathan Carver, an explorer and cartographer, visited the Naudowessie Tribe in the Dakotas. It is there the term Worm Moon took its name from the emergence of beetle larvae from the bark of trees. This was quite new information for me! Whatever, you want to call it, this is the last full moon of winter so there is something fun to celebrate. This is also the week we set our clocks ahead an hour and that is certainly another sure sign of spring.
I used to think of March as the plainest of months, at least for us in northern Indiana. I have since changed my mind. I think March brings such beauty to us. The last of the snows. The first of the spring flowers. The fickleness of rain or snow or ice or the bluest of skies, and the temptations to hang our quilts on the line to let the winds blow off the dark winter days. This also brings the last of the sugaring. I had to put my two trees up for adoption last week, and they were eagerly cared for by my neighbors. The sugaring lasted a great long time this year, and I have such beautiful syrup to prove it. Will I ever use it? I am not sure about that!
March, we welcome you and your full moon
