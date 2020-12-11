I joined the Friends of Pokagon about a year ago, but I have not been an active member until now! A couple of weeks ago an email appeared from Steve Cygan asking for help with the fruit and birdseed wreaths. I loved the photo of the wreaths and the idea of the fundraiser. Besides … I am on break, right? Why not help out with wreath making?
I sent a note to Steve, put it on my calendar and was so excited the day I chose was absolutely beautiful and a perfect day to meander around Pokagon. But, meandering would have to wait as I was on a mission to lend a hand in making these wreaths.
Arriving at the Nature Center is always a joy, although on this day the water line had been cut so no bathrooms available or water. No problem. The team began to gather and I knew several of the folks even through their Pandemic Masks. The conference room was set up and had been set up for weeks for wreath making. Tables were strewn with bundt pans, birdseed, Karo syrup, twine, ribbons, gelatin, bowls, spoons and buckets of flour. I don’t know what I was thinking or had in mind, but the second I saw this set up I had flashbacks (nightmare flashbacks) to Jonah’s kindergarten year. I had volunteered to help make the gingerbread houses. I did my best, but I never even completed one house and used up all the icing Marilyn Doerr had saved in the refrigerator. The other volunteers made beautiful houses one at a time, but I could not even get one finished. I laughed so hard I cried until I had to explain this to Jonah. He eventually came home with a repaired, but still leaning to the right gingerbread house. Luckily his dog ate it.
Now the panic set in. I can’t do this, but I do have the gift of words so talking saved the day. I loved meeting and re-meeting this group of hearty and committed volunteers who are making a difference at Pokagon State Park. I told stories of the first arts fest long ago where my whole family was involved making candles, cider and hooks for kitchens. My sons all helped out every year. It was a labor of love.
This, too, is a labor of love as they worked efficiently at their own tables strewing flour and bird food all over. I was amazed at the process and how absolutely beautiful these wreaths are. Kelly Trusty, one of the founding members of Friends of Pokagon, worked and talked at the same time telling me the money raised will enhance the programs at the park. She told me the volunteers are “passionate” about this project. She repeated this word twice, and as I looked around I know she was right!
Halfway through the afternoon Bill Grant walked in to survey the progress. Bill is the cardboard box designer. He and his company, Westrock, donated all the boxes. They are beautiful, and I must say I will never look at another box the same way after chatting with him. He and his wife, Shelly, are also board members. Linda McIndoe and Jan McGowen (of Irish and Scottish descent, of course) worked like robots making these wreaths. Keith Didion was a newcomer to the wreath making, but soon his hands were also flying!
This project was started on a whim and with a recipe from Nicky Ball, interpretive naturalist. As of now, there are over a hundred wreaths that sell for $20 apiece. I love them so much. They are full of beauty, handmade in our county by loving hands. Sorry to say the deadline has passed for this year, but there is always next year to make your purchase. I also heard a rumor about making bluebird wreaths in the spring.
I finally thanked them for letting me crash their party, and with the recipe in hand, I headed back out to the park. I took a short drive to the Spring Shelter on this lovely day. It isn’t snowing, but the Christmas spirit is alive and well in this park. For the Friends of Pokagon, it is all about volunteering and giving back, and that makes them some of the richest folks I know.
As the sun began to tilt, it was time to head back. I hurried home and ordered two wreaths before the deadline. Whew … I made it.
Friends of Pokagon, we thank you. Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.