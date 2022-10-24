This is Halloween week. I love this week. I should say I love it starting on September 1st when I have Pandora on with Halloween music. I love bringing out little bits of decorations from that day and still pulling out a few each day. What is it that I love … or maybe you love also?
Remember how it was when you were kids. Really, take a moment to remember. Sometimes we get so caught up in our adulting that we forget the joys of children. We are always making decisions for them … I know, I raised three boys! I do love remembering the magic of dressing up and heading out to the streets in the dark. My dad carried the flashlight so we could see. Although it was always impossible to see with my plastic face mask no matter how I adjusted it! My witch’s costume was worn for several years as it was too big for me and then just right, and then too small, but I didn’t care.
We left the house with paper grocery bags. We didn’t have such fine, clever containers children have these days, but brown paper bags. Now that I think about it, the bags must have been very sturdy! Up and down the streets we marched to house after house. If the house was dark we passed it by, but I don’t remember too many of those. Dad was always in the shadows of the trees while we made our way to the porches of neighbors. We always said “thank you” and made our way down the steps even though we couldn’t see a thing!
When my boys were little, we lived in Pennsylvania, and the Halloween customs were a bit different. Each child had to sing a song or recite a poem, or tell a joke in order to get candy from the candy jar. I loved that tradition. My boys went up and down the hills of our neighborhood in their homemade flannel nightgowns, rosy red cheeks from lipstick, and stocking caps reciting “Wee Willie Winkie.” I love reminding them of those days!
Halloween nights are usually creepy too … maybe a full moon, maybe no moon and lots of scattered leaves. We had to be careful for the piles of burning leaves in the streets, too. Of course, it is not allowed any longer, but did anything smell as wonderful as those burning leaves?? No, I didn’t think so.
Our Halloween traditions date back to the Celts as they celebrated Samhain, which actually means “the end of summer.” So, the roots of our Halloween was a festival to celebrate the harvest and prepare for the winter. Preparing for winter wasn’t limited to the vegetable and herb garden, but the butchering of cattle and other farm animals for the winter months. When the butchering was finished all the bones were put into a pile for burning. These were called ‘bone fires.’ Ah, you see when I am going with this? Yes, later becoming bonfires. Many of these rituals came to the United States by way of the Irish during the 1840s. These customs of Samhain, All Hallow’s Eve, and All Saints Day. The Irish also brought the carving of a turnip set out on these nights to dispel any evil spirit. Later, of course, this custom became a tradition with a pumpkin.
I love knowing this history (and oh, there is so much more), but putting all of that aside, let’s talk about this week. What all is going on in this county we call home? Tonight, there are ghost stories for adults at Fremont Library at 7 bells. Wednesday evening finds us at Trine University for the tenth annual Poe Night. This event will be held at the fire pit outside the Rick and Vicki James University Center … again at 7 bells. Thursday let’s make our way to the Selman Timber Frame from 6-8 to celebrate with face painting, hayrides, costume contest! Saturday the downtown will be celebrating from with activities all afternoon from 2-5 p.m. with a costume contest at 3:30 p.m. and trick-or-treating around the square from 3-5 p.m. Pokagon State Park has activities all weekend including a Friday night hike to Hell’s Point. On Saturday there are events all day ending with ghost stories in the pavilion at 7 bells.
To culminate all the activities, the Angola town trick-or-treating will be on Halloween night. I will be waiting for you in my front yard with a bowl of candy and spiders.
Happy Halloween week!
