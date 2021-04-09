My old house is once again open for bicyclists crossing America. I am always amazed at these ambitious folks who pack up their world into two saddle bags, put on a helmet and make their way across the country.
This week I hosted my first guest. Usually my bicyclists arrive in the late afternoon. They time their riding to miss the morning sunrise and the evening sunset. This week’s guest was no exception. She pulled into my driveway precisely at 4 p.m. loaded down with her supplies. Christy was a different sort of bicyclist. My usual guests consist of college graduates who want to see the world via their bike before settling down to the 9-5 job they are trained to do.
Christy’s photo led me to believe differently. First of all, Christy is 68 years old and biking across America. I was totally impressed by that. I mean, come on, I bike to town or Trine University or other events, but biking across the country, alone and in a higher age bracket. Oh my. Not only was she biking across the country, but she was moving from Seattle to the East Coast. Everything she owned was in her two saddle bags.
“Everything?” I asked. She nodded in agreement. She sold everything including kith and kin. “You don’t own a house or a trailer or even a houseboat?” (I love the houseboat idea.) Again, she shook her head. When we first talked a week earlier I asked if she would be bringing her car and her bike. She promptly replied she had no car. Interesting.
I watched her unpack her worldly belongings as I had a glimpse into a different kind of life. She carried: a change of clothes, a jacket, a raincoat, a thermos, her own cup (no Styrofoam for Christy), a cell phone, a cell phone charger, a pocket knife (for peeling oranges she said), a tablet, a pencil, a bike repair kit, extra socks, Band-Aids, a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo and sunscreen.
After unpacking she headed back into town for a salad and a pizza at Monument Pizza before coming back up the hill. She quickly made a cup of tea … no sugar … no honey and went to bed. Christy slept for 14 hours straight. I think I would do that too if I were biking across America!
In the morning I watched her pack up her belongings … tossed some extra tea bags into her bag and bid her “farewell.”
I spent a good bit of that day thinking about her as I roamed around this old house of mine. What if I, indeed, had only two saddlebags to fill? As hard as I tried that day, I had no answers. That would be like, oh you know, six heavy poetry books, and the fill would be over. I have thought about putting all of my worldly goods into a vintage trailer and taking off as in the new movie, “Nomadland,” yet again I’m not sure about that.
Maybe it is enough that I offer space to these roamers of the Earth. Maybe it is enough to offer a hot shower, a gentle bed, a handmade quilt, and a quiet town. And maybe it is enough to sit on my front porch on warm, late afternoons listening to their stories and tales.
I have hosted folks from Sweden, Norway, Germany, China, Japan and all across the states. Their stories are as similar as different. I have listened to stories of sleeping in barns in North Dakota sharing space with an owl in the dark of night. I have heard tales of sleeping in cemeteries or church yards when no where else was available. I have listened passionately about bikers who have biked through New York City or Beijing. I love all their stories. I can brag a little, though. “Once,” I say, “last October, my friend, Ellen, and I biked the Pumpkin Vine Trail in Shipshewana.” I think they look at me differently now … well, why not? I did bike 17 miles.
I am sure I will not bike across America, but I can tell you every time I hop on my bike I feel the cool wind and the spirit of adventure!
“When the spirits are low, when the day appears dark, when work becomes monotonous, when hope hardly seems worth having, just mount a bicycle and go out for a spin down the road,
”Without thought on anything but the ride you are taking.”
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930), author of Sherlock Holmes
