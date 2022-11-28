The car pulls away carrying the four Charleston Children. I stand in the drive way a long time waving, and then just stand there. I guess I just don’t know what to do. I finally turn around and find the football that Noah hauled out of the garage after he figured out the garage opener. He and Faith hauled out their summer toys for a bit, and then put everything back as they found it … except the football.
Back in the house the breakfast dishes, along with empty coffee cups, await me along with an entire house to put back together. But I can’t seem to do it. I lock the doors and have a good cry.
The Indiana Thanksgiving was all that I hoped for including the ceremony for Harley, my cat. Under a sky of floating planets, we said goodbye as we sat knee to knee at my campfire. Everyone had a story and a little speech … even the Littles. It was good for all of us to come together to remember my lovely old cat. Later in the evening, Brianna could not go to sleep because of her tears. I promised to get a grave marker, and that seemed to appease her enough to fall asleep.
We baked cookies, played games, told stories, cooked (a lot with Holly by my side), and just spent time being together. When they leave, the quietness of this house is actually filled with the echoes of their voices, and I know I have to move on. You know, put the house back together, open my Airbnb back up, and maybe start on the Christmas decorations. It is still comforting to see the orange candles on the table and the Thanksgiving decorations still in abundance throughout the house. The Littles placed Thanksgiving decorations all over my windows, and I think they still look just fine.
As a child growing up, we lived in the same town as both sets of grandparents so we never spent a week or a month staying with them. I wonder how that would have been? Would they have missed us as much as I miss mine? I tell stories to Holly and Brianna about their grandparents … great grandparents … great, great grandparents. I have stories to tell and they want to know them. They want to know more about the farm life, and I tell them.
“On Thanksgiving we all had chores, well, we all had chores every day. They boys gathered hickory nuts from the beautiful hickory tree and broke them apart with a hammer. I used those hickory nuts in the best cookies. Their chores, besides taking care of their animals, was to bring in the firewood and the woodstove wood for baking. Nothing ever tasted so good as an apple pie out of the woodstove!” Well, that was just he beginning of the stories they love to hear.
I keep up the tradition of chores. On the large chalkboard in my dining room, I write the chore list every morning before they awake. I have always done this and it is the first thing they do in the morning is to look at it. They put a big check mark by their chore when it is completed. Kristin asked me one morning, “Do they really do all the chores every day?” I smiled and nodded.
I still have the chore list on the board from Saturday. I guess it is the last thing I will take care of by erasing it … then it will officially be over.
December comes in this week with temperature in the 30s and a clear sky. The planets are so visible in the night sky this week. Step outside after the early darkness descends upon us and look up. Saturn leads the way, followed by the brilliant Jupiter and Mars. All are visible without a telescope and so easy to find. I guess I could say that the campfire and the planets will bring me back to where I need to be.
As I turn over the calendar, I will know I need to find the perfect tree upon which to place my candles. I will take down the autumn lights of orange and replace with multi-colored lights. Wreaths will go up on the door just as I place all the pumpkins into the mulch pile along with the corn stalks.
The last to go will be to erase the chalkboard, and fill it with my own chore list.
Farewell, Thanksgiving 2022. You were loved.
