Some of the storytelling performances are coming back … live and in-person. I am so grateful for those shows and getting to tell stories on a real stage with a real audience! But there are a few still holding back, and probably for good cause. Every situation is different so, as a performer, I must take hold of each possibility no matter how it will be arranged. Here is one of the most interesting shows of this season.
Early July I got a call from Ellen Munds asking if I would like to be in the line-up of storytellers for ghost stories in Indianapolis. I always leap at those possibilities. For years I have been telling ghost stories everywhere, especially in Indianapolis, especially in Autumn. “Of course,” I say without any hesitation. My mind starts to wander. Where will it be? When is the performance? I am ready to dig out my cloak with hood (because of bats), my ghostly gloves, and my spider bracelet, when Ellen says, “We will be filming the performance without a real audience.” I am still in, “OK, when, where?”
Ah, the location is a bit of a secret and I cannot divulge it to you, but the when would be Aug. 28, 7 til midnight. Hmm … let’s see, Aug. 28 might be a bit warm yet for the hood and gloves, but surely, I can wear my cape? I, of course, say “yes,” put it on the calendar and go about my summer.
Each week I am careful to look at my calendar so I don’t miss anything…meetings, shows, appointments, events. I also am a definite weather-checker, and as August 28 approaches, I realize the air-conditioner is on full time in my old house, and the temperature keeps climbing with heat and humidity warnings. Perhaps it is not that hot in Indianapolis…funny girl, I think. On the 27th I pack up my Jeep, Lola, for our road trip to Indy. I take a long-sleeved black dress, perfect for ghost stories, but I sadly leave behind all my ghostly accessories as the heat index forecasts 103 degrees the evening of the filming. I do toss in my lawn chair and an old towel for, well, to put it nicely, keeping the sweat off!
On Saturday evening seven of us gather for the storytelling. There are five storytellers, Ellen, and the videographer, Hannah. Hannah is the only one who looks relatively cool in shorts, sandals and a summer top. The rest of us? Well, it is a Halloween show, and we are in a cemetery so long flannel shirts and pants for the guys, long dark dresses, etc. for the women. We gather at 7:00 to help Hannah set up (or just watch and chat) the lights and camera. Of course, choosing the location was a bit tricky as we needed to be remote without view of any names on the graves and a good place to hang the sign with our sponsors.
All is set, and we are ready to go by 8:00. By now the water bottles are empty and the towels are drenched. By the time it is dark, the filming begins. Each storyteller one at a time takes the stage … I mean, takes their spot. Luckily Hannah doesn’t catch the dripping wet towel hanging off the back pockets. I am the last teller. It is close to 10:00, and it is dark, and yes, a little spooky. There are no other lights except ours. I carefully sponge off my wrists and forehead before beginning my story. Nonetheless, when I am finished my hair is soaked as am I. We call it a wrap, take down our equipment, and meander out watching our footing with flashlights and cell phones.
It was great fun, and a memorable evening for all of us. I think there should be a disclaimer before the film something like, “Please excuse all the storytellers as this was filmed at 103 degrees on a calm night in August.”
This video will be shown at the Tibbs Drive-In movie in October. I know how we all looked performing, but watching us on a giant screen? I am sure it will be obvious it was a bit warm on that August night. I just hope our sweat towels will not be visible!
A special thanks goes out to Storytelling Arts of Indiana for this experience, to Ellen, and to all of our sponsors. I always appreciate the chance to work even in the dead of night!
