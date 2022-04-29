April has come and gone with a blink of an eye. It seems I was just welcoming her back into our lives and now she is whisked away. In a way, I am wondering if she actually did her job or possibly went on strike here and there. As I gaze out my window, most trees are still bare of leaves except for a few. My serviceberry tree just bloomed, and as always, I note it is time to bury the dead.
Trees, as well as people, come with stories. Let’s go back … way back before Netflix or cell phones. Let’s go back to unpaved roads and sitting close to the fire to stay warm during the winter. Let’s also imagine no Weather Channel or Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog! There were services needed then as they are now such as priests or ministers for marriages, funerals, or baptisms. When the clergy was unable to travel because of the winter roads full of snow or the roads full of mud, they had to wait until the thaw came to once again perform these needed services.
But how did they actually know the time had come? You guessed it. They actually counted on the serviceberry tree. This is one of the first to bloom letting us know spring finally is here, and we can be married or buried. I can only imagine the joy of a young couple finally seeing the priest come riding down the road so they could be married. Is that why marriages were often random during the week? Maybe there was no choice since they did not know when the priest was coming. Or the same with burials … did the barn fill up waiting for the last rites to be given and for the ground to be thawed?
When I first got my serviceberry tree from the Angola Parks Board, I didn’t know it would come to mean so much to me in the world of folklore. I also did not know the beauty it would bring to my yard in the spring and all through the summer months.
Next to bloom is my beautiful pink dogwood tree in my yard. Again, this tree was compliments of the Angola Parks and Recreation. I call this tree my Jonah Tree. His class came to plant it for me when he was in middle school. I always loved that day when the kids came roaring down the street with their pails and shovels, conversations and laughter! Paul Beckwith and Scott Hottell always made this happen. If it was a work day for me, I always took the day off so I wouldn’t miss the kids. When Jonah’s class came we sat out in the yard and I told stories and then treated them to homemade sugar cookies in the shape of trees. Each year I take Jonah’s photo next to the Jonah Tree.
The dogwood comes with its own history, too. In the 1600s it provided settlers with medicines and dyes. When the trees bloomed in the spring, it was time to begin the planting of the crops such as corn, pumpkins and other staples. (As a side note, mine has not bloomed yet, so don’t plant yet!) Thomas Jefferson loved this tree and planted it profusely around his home in Monticello. Well, I only have one, and I love mine!
Next to bloom will be the redbud tree. Again, my tree came from the Angola Parks! Oh, the beauty of the redbud cannot be matched. When they bloom, take a drive or a hike through Pokagon State Park to get the full beauty of them! This tree is also known as the Judas Tree. It is said that Judas hung himself from the redbud tree after he betrayed Christ and the blossoms turned from white to red.
I know I have you thinking about trees! That is great because today is the great tree give away sponsored by … you guessed it … Angola Parks and Recreation. Today is the Adopt-A-Tree Festival at the Selman Park Pavilion. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, you can claim a tree or two for yourself. This year the offerings include the tulip tree, the scarlet oak or the Norway spruce. Take the kids with you and they can make a bluebird house or a pine cone suet feeder. Let the kids run around, visit with friends and take home a tree to plant.
John Muir once said, “The clearest way into the universe is through a tree forest.” I quite agree!
