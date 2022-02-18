The day is past us. We gather one last time in the lobby of the Marriott in Fishers to break bread together, to tell the last bit of the stories, to hold one another one last time. I sit in the corner to watch, chat when called upon and try to put my thoughts on paper.
For three full days we sit together. Knee to knee. Shoulder to shoulder. Heart to heart. When my sister falters, we hold her up. We turn our hotel room suite into the gathering place for family. Our rooms are all adjacent, and so, in turn, chairs are pushed into our room along with pizzas and cheeseburgers and snacks of all sorts. We realize, without even thinking, that we have consumed bags of M & M’s, and everything else on our small kitchen counter.
The truth is, and we all know it, we have come to mourn the loss of this wonderful son, father, husband, nephew, cousin, brother; yet we spend the hours catching up and hearing stories.
The weather is a constant distraction as flights are canceled and rebooked and canceled again. Our laughter is boisterous as the Saylor clan is a bit on the loud side. Well after midnight everyone leaves our room full of empty bottles, dirty plates and pizza boxes. Sleep comes to those who want it and welcome it. But for some, sleep does not come. My sister roams the lobby, drinks the midnight coffee, seeks peace for her heart. Peace only comes through the living.
The day of the memorial arrives. The weather, again, is a distraction. I check the weather for my town, check the school delays and the road conditions. I know that by the time I return the sun will be shining, along with the glistening fresh snow. But for now … for now … we dress for the memorial, fill the cars and make our way to the church in the pouring rain.
The church is big and full of folks who loved Jason. His wife and sons stand at the front by the casket … talking, crying. They are being held up by the hundreds who come through to pay their respects. A few hours later, we are seated for the service. It is casual. The eulogies are given by those who knew him best. His brother, Cameron, gives a heartfelt speech of love for his big brother. Others from different organizations give testimony to his kindness, his generosity, his spirit of giving.
The last speaker is Becca, Jason’s wife. She is wearing one of Jason’s sweaters, jeans and her cowgirl boots. She still looks beautiful even through the worst week of her entire life. It is unusual to see the widow take a microphone, but she did. There is a complete hush in the huge room as we wait for her to begin. She is eloquent and she is funny. I am gripped by the expression of her love and her honesty in her love story. She challenges us to be better, be kinder, be filled with gratitude.
I pull out my hankie because it is needed by now. When she finishes, the piper pipes, and the sons, the brother, the friends carry out the coffin. My sister is immersed in pain. We all are. The funeral rites are strong and we are carried away on the waves of grief. And we sit. No one moves. I let Becca’s words wash over me in these moments of silence. I want to take her challenge to be better, be kinder, be filled with gratitude. I give grace and thanks for my three boys and their families.
We finally move into the reception hall where food has been prepared by his neighbors. There are hundreds of us, and the food is something like the feeding of the 5,000 … never ending. Now we chat and laugh and take photos. We finally pull ourselves away and drive through the ice storm back to the hotel. Luckily only seasoned drivers take the wheel of the cars.
Everyone comes back to change and meanders into our room. While we were gone, the staff of the Marriott brought in a dozen yellow roses with a card for my sister. She turns to me, “Wouldn’t it make a great column to write about random acts of kindness?” I smile at my younger sister. “It would,” I say.
We are still here among the living with a purpose. Yes, kindness and gratitude is our mantra … for all of us.
