Walking into the Garrett Museum of Art is a bit like walking through the door of an off-Broadway museum. I am a late comer to this museum, but now that I have found this gem, I will not be a stranger. Tucked away on Randolph Street in the small town of Garrett, this museum is currently exhibiting one of the finest collections of Edward Curtis.
I was first drawn to the museum to see the exhibit, “Chasing the Light,” by our local artist, Fred Doloresco, Lake James. I have been following his work, but wanted to see it in person. I got that chance in early December. Doloresco is a plein air painter with a magical touch of the brush to the palette. The night Kathy and I chose to go was a night full or torrential rain and storm warnings. We dodged the drops to be welcomed into the museum by Director Jim Gabbard. I guess we were the only ones venturing out in the weather as we had the place to ourselves. We each chose a print to take home as souvenirs of the evening.
I knew the Curtis exhibit was coming and I chatted for a long while with Jim as lightening flashed through the windows. He could not contain his excitement for the upcoming exhibit.
Author Timothy Egan introduced me to Edward Curtis through his book, “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher.” I was riveted by the story. It was a short time later Carolyn and I found ourselves in Muskegon, Michigan at a Curtis exhibit which at the time was very rare.
Not only would there be an exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art, but the of great-grandson of Curtis would be giving a lecture with photos and stories. I knew I would not miss this opportunity. Last Saturday was the day. Kathy and I drove to Garrett early to see the exhibit before the presentation. We were greeted by a smiling and happy director as folks began to pour in and mingle about the photographs. Both floors of the museum were full of the photographs.
Edward Curtis (1868-1952) was one of America’s most prolific photographers from coast to coast. His colorful life led him to capture the haunting beauty of the American West including the Native American culture. He took photographs for Teddy Roosevelt and accompanied John Muir on an Alaska expedition. He was a passionate photographer carrying hundreds of pounds of equipment including the glass plates for the photos and different cameras for different shoots.
After viewing all the photos, Kathy and I sat down in one of the folding chairs which were brought out for the lecture. There were definitely more folks than chairs as the door bell chime continued to ring welcoming patrons.
John Graybill, great-grandson of Curtis, and his wife, Colleen, took center stage. Before John began his talk, he gave thanks for the land upon which we were sitting.
Photo after photo. Story after story. Colleen cheerfully added a story here and there as the talk progressed. I thought I knew a lot already, but there is always danger in thinking that. Once in a while I looked around at the appreciative audience sitting spell bound on that late Saturday afternoon. Not only do John and Colleen travel around telling the stories, but they have started the Curtis Legacy Foundation digging deeper into the heart of Edward Curtis. They have also started a Descendants project to photograph the descendants of the original subjects. They use the same equipment as Curtis used, 6 ½ x 9 ½ glass plates and develop them in the traditional art form as Curtis once did.
To learn more about this project, log on to curtisleg acyfoundation.org, and visit the Garrett Museum of Art, Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 4-7 p.m. or Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The exhibit runs through Sunday, March 27, 2022.
As the talk was winding down, John spoke of Chief Henry Red Cloud (b.1960) a descendant of Chief Red Cloud of the Oglala Lakota’s tribe. His own mission statement is to “protect the Earth because if we don’t, then our way of life that we know today can be no more.” He went on to say we need to stop thinking of a year or four, but for seven generations. Perhaps in seven generations no one will remember our names or who we once were, but perhaps they will remember what we did.
Go see the exhibit, and congratulations to the Garrett Museum of Art.
