It is that time of year, once again, when I pull out the old prairie dresses along with the petticoats and the worn leather boots. I always gear up for the season, which not only takes my weekends, but lots of work during the week for rehearsals! Of course, I love it, and I look forward to this season!
It is always fortunate I remind myself to wash out the smoke and festival grit out of the dresses before putting them back in my dress-up closet as they wait for another year.
Sometimes I wonder how many more festivals there will be, but then again, I just wipe down my boots and carry on as I have done for the past 30 years. I love telling stories so much, and I love it when young families bring their own little ones to tell me they heard me tell stories when they were little and now, they are bringing their own children.
This especially happens at Pokagon State Park after ghost stories! I have spent so many years there at the Halloween season that I have completely forgotten how many. I do not forget the bats flying about the pavilion though. I always wear my capes with the hoods so I can calmly put the hood up to keep the bats from diving into my hair. Of course, they say that can never happen, but I do not trust the bats.
Pokagon isn’t my only venue for stories; I travel with my stories to the Johnny Appleseed Festival. I should have kept a record on how many years I have told stories to audiences at that festival. It has been a long time. My first couple of festivals I traveled with Adam. He set up his blacksmithing next to Steve Keeslar, my Hamilton principal. He taught Adam everything he needed to know to get started. Adam made nails for everyone who walked by. The two of them also made nails for the Arts Festival at Pokagon. During those years we all worked the Arts Festival celebrating old-fashioned art forms. We made cider, dipped candles, made corn husk dolls, quilted, made apple butter, and of course the black smithing.
For two days straight we worked as a family at that festival. The best part was that no one got paid. We all were just so happy to come share our art forms and give away all that we made. Eventually there was a bit of money to pay for our expenses and pizza on Sunday night. Saturday night was the square dance, and we were all there for that, too. I loved that we did that festival as a family.
Even though that festival does not exist any longer, the Johnny Appleseed Festival continues on beginning in 1974, with just 20 vendors and a few entertainers. The current festival is held in two parks. One is Archer Park and the Johnny Appleseed Park.
So, the question always remains, is Johnny Appleseed really buried there in the park? The story says he was buried in the park although his grave site has actually never been confirmed. There are tombstones dating back for the Archer family in the bushes on the hill so perhaps he was buried there.
We still teach Johnny Appleseed stories in elementary schools, and why not? He is definitely our Indiana folk hero walking for 50 years through the Midwest. Folklore says he always wore the old clothes from settlers in exchange for planting the orchards. Folklore also says he was always barefoot and wore a pot on his head. Thus, the name of the Fort Wayne ball team, The TinCaps! It is good we have our own folk hero, and it is fun to share these stories with children and anyone new to the area!
A few years ago, I bought a Johnny Appleseed tree sapling that was guaranteed to be a cutting from one of his orchards. I bought the tree at the festival, which also came with a marker. I like to think of it as a true cutting. The tree is pretty tall now; although it has yet to produce an apple of any sort!! Still, it is nice to tell the story in my yard.
Festival season is here. Take your kids. Take your grannie. Enjoy the beautiful autumn as we head into cooler weather. And please stop by and say hello to me next weekend as I share my love of stories one more time!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.