I made a quick trip to Myrtle Beach this week to pick up Holly and Brianna, and by quick, I do mean quick. I flew Allegiant from Fort Wayne, arrived in Myrtle Beach, and with girls in tow, turned back around and flew home within seven hours!
The girls love Indiana. They love the way Indiana smells and the freshness of the gardens, wheat fields and corn fields. And even though they are experienced travelers, their favorite place on Earth is my purple house. To all of my grandchildren, this is their “go-to” house. They never even knew me on the farm. Most grandchildren have no idea their grandparents lived many lives and continue to do so!
Their rooms are ready with freshly ironed sheets and pillowcases with the scent of lavender. They each scramble up to their rooms with great glee. They are so happy to be here and they are happy the twins stayed home! (But not for long!)
Usually they all show up around the 4th of July which is great fun, but this year is different. They all decided a later visit was in order. The girls arrived just in time for my birthday this week and drama camp in LaGrange County next week. Not only are they here for my birthday, but they have been plotting and planning my cake for weeks.
My birthday week is my favorite week of the year. I love each moment of it, and plan to make it different and special each year. This year I wanted to take all four of the grandchildren to see “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at the Tibbits Opera House. Tickets were bought and paid for by Aaron as my birthday gift. Jonah didn’t put himself on the work schedule at Moe’s and the rest of us just planned on being ready on time. We chose the matinee, and with all four of them tucked into Lola off we went.
Our seats were in the second row, and the show was delightful. All of the kids enjoyed it. We were so busy talking about the show that I didn’t really pay much attention to getting back on Interstate 69 to come back home. I really didn’t pay much attention until I mentioned to everyone, “Isn’t Michigan beautiful? Just smell those pines.” It was then I realized there was no road construction … no signs for Indiana. Oh no! I had turned north instead of south. Jonah said he mentioned it a few times, but I just kept driving. Graham pulled up our location on the map. Yep … we were headed home via Mackinaw island. I did turn around when I could and extended the trip by quite a bit. Of course, with all those lovely children in my car, I was not in the least dismayed … I got to spend more time with them. We ended up at the car show at DQ and took the corner booth. It was the perfect birthday gift.
As we flipped the calendar to July 22, it was time to celebrate the day by cooking all day, and that was exactly what we did. I decided we should make my grandma’s potato salad. I explained to the girls it was their great-great grandmother Luella. I spent much time in the kitchen with Luella watching her cook, helping her cook and always wanted to know the secret to her potato salad. Once I almost got close to it, but then she thought someone was at the door, but there was not. I think that was when she put in the secret ingredient!
Next was the homemade birthday cake. I taught them how to make a layer cake, how to decorate a cake with fresh flowers from the garden and how to shuck corn. We set the table and waited for our guests … Aaron and Rachel and the boys. They came carrying gifts and stories.
The night was full of much laughter and a few tears. How can there not be tears? Dinner was a huge success, parlor games in the living room, cake from the loving hands of two granddaughters and a sky lantern set up into the universe passing by the almost full moon of July.
The girls and I sat out on the front porch until midnight, until my birthday was over. I didn’t want to miss one second of it. Finally, we said good night … with a sigh, I whispered “good night” into the holy darkness. Another birthday. Another year.
