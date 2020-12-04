My December calendar is bleak this year. Usually all the squares are filled in with storytelling gigs across the state. Oh, how I miss telling stories this year and not just for the money it brings in, but the joy of the work.
We are all aching for stories … for memories this year. Yet, we will be vigilant in our wait knowing that there really is greener grass on the other side of the fence.
In the meantime, I am decorating my house just as if all of you were coming for tea and my grandmother’s sugar cookies. Yes, that is my plan.
I start with the tree. I always get a fresh tree. Always. It is magical to ride the horses out to the field and cut down our own tree. During this moment, I do lament the fact that Booth’s is closed. They gave our family so many happy years of memories and trees!
With the pandemic, my Thanksgiving (and yours) was so different. No family trek to find the perfect tree. The job now falls to my BFF, Kathy Vaughn. During this season of thankfulness, I really don’t know what I would do without her. So, the two of us borrow Aaron and Rachel’s old truck and try to find a place to sit inside the front among his treasures. I take my driver’s license in case we get pulled over for having something wrong or go wrong. (I really do appreciate the truck though, Aaron!)
Without cutting down my own tree this year, we head out after dark to the Kiwanis tree lot to buy an already cut tree. I am a little disappointed when we arrive at the parking lot at Tractor Supply, no lights, no carolers, but I get it. The trees are propped up and there really are just a few still for sale. I decided this year would be the “year of the little tree.”
The Kiwanis trees are beautiful but too big for my plans this year. We chat with the woman who comes out of the trailer. She tells us that trees are hard to come by this year and that everyone wants fresh trees. I nod while I hold back the tears. What if I can’t find my perfect little tree? She sees my disappointment so does Kathy. I just can’t go home without my tree. As we are leaving she suggests we try Rural King. Great idea! The old truck loops around to the Rural King parking lot, and there they are. Christmas trees are leaning up against the building.
Again, no lights or singing Santas, but I will forgive them this year. We hop out of the truck and Kathy begins pulling trees out. She knows the drill. I must have a tree speak to me. I bury my head deep in the pine-scented branches waiting for the tree whisperer. Finally, one lone tree whispers in my ear. She is not the biggest, nor even the prettiest, but for $29 she will be mine. A nice gent helps Kathy put the tree in the back of the truck while I go in to pay. I am a bit giddy about my find. The young sales girl can’t help but notice my joy. I recite e.e. cummings’ poem, “Little Tree” to her. She says she will go home and look it up.
I pay, and we leave and the truck meanders over to Mary Westfall’s and Dave Haluch’s house. Dave is a retired engineer, handyman and is waiting for us so he can drill the hole up in the tree. It is dark and cold, but we haul the tree into his garage as he kindly and willingly drills the hole. We stomp our feet in the cold, but we all smile as the scent of pine fills his garage. With the job completed, I thank him profusely, Kathy and I haul the tree back home. We carry it to my back porch where it will wait until tomorrow to be brought in and decorated as if you were coming over.
Kathy takes off on her bike as I go in and make a pot of tea. In the holy darkness I smile at the words of e.e. cummings.
little tree
little silent Christmas tree
you are so little
you are more like a flower
who found you in the green forest
and were you very sorry to come away?
see i will comfort you
because you smell so sweetly
