With the arrival of the twins last Saturday I have been immersed in full-time child care. Holly and Brianna and I had a great two weeks to ourselves so we really shouldn’t complain, but all things changed when Faith and Noah came to town!
It actually all started 14 years ago when Abe and Kristin lived in Portland with one little one, Holly. “Sure,” I said, “I can watch her for a week while you have your break! No problem.” So off I went to Portland to watch one little one. So easy. Piece of cake.
Next came a move to Phoenix with another little one, Brianna. “Sure,” I said, “I can watch the two of them for a week while you have a break! No problem.” So off I went to Phoenix to watch two little ones. So easy. Piece of cake.
Next came the move to Charleston, South Carolina, with two more added, Faith and Noah. “So, I suppose you want a break?” I was hoping they would say, “Oh no … not in the least.” I thought I should give them an out in case they really didn’t need or want a break! For some reason, they took me up on my offer. (I, of course, knew they would.)
But how did it morph into a month in Indiana? I am still curious about that one, but it is my favorite month of the year, and I adore these kids. I do, however, always caution the parents when they go away for their break.
“Just for your information, all the beds at my house are full.” Is that a big enough hint??
We settle in to a routine of living together, the five of us. We play musical beds until we get it just so. (I give my beautiful, lovely room to the teenager, and bunk in with Noah in the twin beds.)
We make plans. We change plans. We deal with all our issues together as all families do! We totally love Uncle Aaron, Aunt Rachel, Jonah and Graham. They save us by cooking breakfast and taking everyone swimming. All the four children swim like fish so they love going in our lakes and have been to several. They all report back (I stay home to scrub the toilets) that they love the lakes better than the ocean. We all go to Moe’s to watch Jonah cook and leave good tips!
We play at Pokagon, and Friendship Park. Little Faith even does yoga with Kathy. She does a perfect tree pose! The older girls love walking to town to visit Caleo Café. We have story time, bath time, bed time, and, yes, movie time. (Thank you, Angola Carnegie Library, for having such a great selection of movies!)
This week we have parties, fireworks, more time in the park. We also hope to be part of the first 100 to attend the “Back to School Bash” at the Brokaw Movie House on Friday. It will be the twins’ first movie! Warmshower folks will be camping in our yard this week too. (Oh, and while I was writing this Linda Mowry popped over with her calendar inviting all of us for dinner. Does she know what this really means? I said, “Yes,” without any hesitation.) Mostly we will just be together. By Friday night, Abe will return, and the magic will leave as quickly as it came.
I think one of the things I love about these children visiting in my space, in the purple house, and in my community is that they fall in love with everything I value and I love. While driving through town the other day, Faith commented to me, “Nannie, I think your town is adorable.” That is mighty big praise from a 4-year-old.
Our town is adorable and thriving. Sometimes I think I get so caught up in my town that I forget what it looks like to outsiders or 4-year-olds. Don’t forget the Arts Festival today along with yoga in the park, and our lovely Farmers Market. We have new sculptures, new art and lucky for us, new businesses are popping up. Come to town this weekend … eat at our lovely restaurants, take in a movie, take lots of photos! Listen to music and then at the end of the day, take a quick drive to Pokagon to watch the shooting stars. We love our visitors as much as our own community. Perhaps you will even say, “Angola is adorable.”
