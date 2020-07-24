It seems to be The Pandemic hits us all at different times in different ways. From the beginning, we understood the importance of canceling events and, well, our lives, but we did not know then what we know now. How did we know we would bemoan the fact that theater, local or on Broadway, would take a break until 2021? Or that The Messiah at The Furth Center would be canceled?
My last potluck party was the first of March. Later, Kathy commented that I would not have another one until the winter Solstice.
In addition, who would guess the starting of schools would become the topic of huge conversations? It was hard enough going on line last spring, but I guess I thought all would be well by now. (I will save that topic for another column.)
Things canceled: Weddings. Funerals. Birthday parties. Festivals. Travel. Family reunions. Potlucks.
Things not canceled: Fireflies. Comets. Children’s laughter. Fresh tomatoes. Daisies.
My birthday was Wednesday. I knew it would be a low-key event with no potluck, no bag piper and no birthday campfire. That was OK. The twins and Abe are still here so that makes it special just on its own. There were small surprises along the way even so.
I love spending time with Abe listening to him talk about what he wants out of life. He has changed. He wants to go with less, remove the word “hurry” from his own vocabulary. Maybe all my own living will catch up with him. Carpe diem, my son.
Making a trip to the Angola Farmers Market brought lovely surprises. Carolyn and Elten went early enough to buy me purple gladiolus and jars of honey. I went home happy. Who does not want purple gladiolus and honey from friends? And if living in a small town means Colleen sings the birthday song at the market, then I will never leave. (OK … I am not leaving anyway.)
At noon, Irene from Caleo brought lunch, again compliments of Elten and Carolyn, a sweet lovely surprise. The twins grabbed the lunch and found the chocolate chip cookie immediately! Kathy, Aaron and Rachel came to spend time on the front porch, and all was well. I told Kathy what a happy birthday I was having.
Later in the afternoon, Carolyn sends a text. “I will be over at 5:00 with your last surprise.” She then attaches a photo of chocolate martini ingredients. We have had virtual cocktail parties since the pandemic began, but she wants to have one face to face for my birthday.
“Sure,” I say, “but we are all leaving for Graham’s game at 5:30.” She agrees we will be done by then and shows up with a birthday mask and a flask of martinis. We sit in the backyard catching up on the news, sharing our lives. It is lovely. I watch the time. So does she.
She wants a photo out front with our birthday masks (she made one for herself!) and we ask Abe to do it. As we begin to head out I see streamers blowing in the wind. Something is up. We get closer to the front, and there are streamers, balloons and a lovely colorful rocking chair in the driveway. Handmade signs from Lee are posted everywhere on the light poles.
Carolyn smiles, “Have a seat for your birthday parade.” I really cannot write this without crying. For two weeks, Carolyn and Kathy planned this event. The parade assembled at Trine University (with permission, of course) and headed to West Street.
There are times that life just simply stands still, and for that hour, it did. With happy little twins by my side and my kids all around, I felt I was Queen for the Day. Kathy led the suffragists, Hope, Cathy, Linda, in the parade, all dressed in white carrying hand-written signs. This was to be our year, but all events were canceled. Joe Hysong brought his bike-riding club waving and hollering birthday greetings as they biked past. Judy Rowe built a float for the event! Candy Carlin had a car wreck right before the parade, but made it at the end anyway. There are too many more names of folks coming by and people to thank.
It was a magical day. It was a birthday in a pandemic that will live in my memory forever and ever.
My dad once told me I was his richest daughter. I am that, and I am grateful.
