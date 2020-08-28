Story No. 1: One Christmas my dad decided we should adopt a family and forgo some of our own gifts. (This is not a Christmas story stay with me here!) One day the mother tossed out hot bacon grease and her little boy was standing right there. She, of course, was horrified. The child was badly burned, and their medical bills were outstanding.
My dad heard about this story and we all talked about how important it was to help them. We agreed. We bought food, toys, and clothes for the family, and arranged to deliver them on a Saturday afternoon. This is how I remember it from a child’s view. When we arrived, the dad was watching television on a very large television. Children were running all over. The mom was cooking. It was noisy and loud and there was the smell of cigarettes. We gave our deliveries, wished them a Merry Christmas and left.
When we returned home, we sat down to talk about this with our dad. We had many questions. “But, Dad, their television was bigger than ours. Dad, cigarettes cost a lot of money. But, Dad …” We, as children, were confused about kindness. If their television was bigger than ours was, why did we give them so many things? My dad, in his kindness and his sweetness said to us, “It is not always about the receiver. It is about the giver. Did you enjoy planning their gifts?” We all nodded yes. “Did it make you happy to give to someone else?” Again, we nodded in agreement. “Then we did a very good thing,” he said.
Story No. 2: During my Hamilton years, I was fortunate to take students on field trips. We had a great time on these trips and several were overnighters with accompanying teachers and parents. One such trip was to Chicago for the weekend. My colleague and friend, Roy Charleswood, drove the mini-van as we traipsed all over Chicago. On Saturday night, as we were walking, I stopped to toss coins into each empty guitar case or canister that we passed. It was not much … a quarter here … a dollar there. This was perfectly normal for me. One of the parents pulled me aside. “What are you teaching our children by giving money away to these people? They will probably buy drugs with the money!” Without even thinking, I said, “I hope I am teaching compassion,” and continued walking.
I have been thinking a lot about kindness lately. I really hope you have, too. How far have we gone away from this? I am talking about myself here, too. What happened to kindness and respect with one another? I am saddened when I read or hear the news that says “them” or “they” or “me” or “my.” What happened to “we” or “us”?
This past week has been an exceptional week for our town. The Downtown Angola Coalition received grant money to place a statue of Sojourner Truth on our courtyard. Not only will there be a statue, but there will be books and lesson plans for teachers and tours. This week suffragists lined the courthouse steps reading essays from those in our past who worked tirelessly and for years so women could have the right to vote. Proudly we stood on those steps reciting speeches from those who came before us. On Friday night, a Martin Luther King Jr., rally was held behind our courthouse to celebrate his life and legacy.
I have been fortunate to be involved in each of these activities, but what do these activities teach us? And where do we go from here?
I cannot speak for anyone but myself. Where do I go from here? How do I put into practice the principles I believe in when I fail so often?
As usual, I need to sit myself down and read the poster I have hanging on my wall, How to Build Community. It is so easy, really, if we (and I am using the word “we”) could bring these into our lives. Here is a partial list: Know your neighbors. Look up when walking. Greet people. Use your library. Play together. Buy from local merchants. Have potlucks. Dance in the street. Take back the night. Listen. Share what you have. Support neighborhood schools. Garden. Seek to understand. Sit on your stoop. Hire young people for odd jobs. Know that no one is silent, though many are not heard, and work to change this.
Amen?
