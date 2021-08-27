Even though I love living in town in my sweet purple house, I sometimes long to move out into the country. The thought is usually fleeting, and I don’t do anything about it, but once in a while I dreamily take a Sunday drive out of town. I roll down the windows and imagine I am driving home to a farm once again. Yes, of course, I am a romantic about all of this. When reality sets in I think about the restoration and the work and maybe even the isolation of living out of town or even off the grid.
I have these thoughts especially as we go into the autumn season. Perhaps it is the “frost upon the pumpkin” syndrome or possibly it does go back to my Indiana farm roots. Oh, I am not talking about the farm with my boys, although that does play heavily into my thoughts. No, further back from that … to a child.
My great-grandmother Berry, or as I now would call her, Chloe, was raised out on the farm in Dunfee. There isn’t much there in Dunfee. There wasn’t then. There isn’t now. But as a kid, there was everything, especially a kid from the suburb. On Sunday afternoons we would take a drive out for Sunday dinner. It was the old-fashioned Sunday dinner. You know, fried chicken, fresh pies out of the oven, lemonade, potato salad.
It is interesting to me to think about these Sundays occurring mostly in the autumn, but we must have gone out in other times, but those times are lost to memory. Maybe those times didn’t even happen!
All the relatives, except us suburb folks, lived out on the farm. Most had indoor plumbing by then although my great-aunt Essie didn’t trust it or allow it. Luckily Chloe believed in plumbing. In August, before school started, I always got to spend a few days out on the farm with these women. The old houses were full of heat and the wood cook stoves definitely added to the sweat of the summer. Yet the canning and preserving needed to be completed even in these last days of August. My job was mostly outside from picking berries to digging up new potatoes for supper. I was paid to pick the berries at a nickel a pail. I was happy for a nickel even if I was never a fan of gooseberries, especially gooseberry pie. Those gooseberry pies were baked in the hot oven and carried in freshly ironed towels to the church potlucks or the ice cream socials. More often than not, we carried those pies right back home! (Really, who wants gooseberry pie?)
The canning jars were filled with jams and jellies, pickles and beets, and everything in between. I did get the honor to carry those sparkling colorful jars down to the dark cellar to mix with bags of homemade soap hanging from grapefruit bags, and jars of bacon grease. The apples were in a barrel, and the potatoes strewn about the cellar floor in baskets. These supplies lasted into the spring and ran out just in time for dandelion greens and rhubarb pie.
Upon the death of these farm women, there were leftover jars in the dusty cellars. Jars covered with spider webs and coal dust. I am sure they were pitched out along with the soap and bacon grease.
Perhaps all of those childhood memories took me to the heart of an Indiana farm to raise my own boys. We had no air-conditioning either and for a while no plumbing. My canning was all done on my wood cook stove and the heat was just as I had remembered it. I didn’t put my colorful jars (hundreds of them) in the cellar, I had a pantry fashioned after a pantry by one of my favorite writers and illustrators, Tasha Tudor. Of course, she called it a “butt’ry.”
I have continued to honor my great-grandmothers with the ritual of canning and preserving. Oh, not to the extent that I once did … oh, no. But I do find great joy in putting up jams and jellies, storing pumpkins and apples and potatoes. Most items I do buy from our local farmers market on Saturday mornings or even on Wednesday. I love taking my basket home filled with food for the week and a few things leftover to make the winter days more colorful.
To my great-grandmothers … you were my teachers and mentors, and I never even knew it.
