The theater ghost lamp is lit and all else is dark. I love this time in the theater when the stage is empty. It is at that moment all shows and productions blend into one and the voices echo across the stage. The ghost lamp keeps the stage safe from any harmful ghosts (did someone say Macbeth?) and keeps harm away from the actors and actresses.
This year the ghost lamp of the theater was placed on the stage at Lakeland High School as we celebrated another year of drama camp sponsored by LaGrange Communities Youth Center under the leadership of Jennifer Martin. Not only does Jennifer organize the entire camp, she cooks all the meals herself! Some of my young actors think lunch time is their favorite part of camp!
Do not let the conversation of a week-long drama camp with middle school students fool you into thinking it is all fun and play. It is not! Within five days we build a theater community, audition, learn lines, learn blocking, stitch costumes and put on a 30 minute who-dun-it play off book! Impossible you say? Not in the least.
On Monday we meet for the first time. All the girls, and I say that loosely as there is only one young man who took part in the camp, gather around the circle on the stage. I love that I teach drama camp right on the stage with the scuff marks, and the blocking notations and a dab of white paint in the center. Our voices echo as we introduce ourselves to one another. This year’s drama camp was even more fun for me as my granddaughters Holly and Brianna are here to participate!
Last winter, while making the summer schedules, I invited the girls to spend a couple of weeks with me ahead of the twins so they could go to drama camp. I really didn’t expect Abe and Kristin to give their permission and their blessing, but they gave both. I did talk to the girls ahead of time about how it will be in drama camp.
“I am not always the nicest,” I said. “And I make you work really hard,” I continued, “And I can’t show favoritism.”
They nodded in agreement to all of that, but did they really get it?
By noon on Monday, they were chatting with all the other girls (and Jeremiah) as if they had been friends all their lives. On Monday afternoon the scripts were handed out, and with a cold read, the drama students began to envision their own roles. There was not a lot of time to think about it as their auditions were on Tuesday. Some of the young actors were a bit seasoned and relished this time. Others came on Tuesday morning with much trepidation; yet, they all came back.
After auditions, parts were given out and the real work began. Can they learn in inter-active, 30-minute play by Friday?
The answer is a bold “yes.” Not only did they need to learn the play, but how to block it and discovering costume pieces in their own closet. I pulled out enough costumes to fill up Lola by Wednesday morning.
Dress rehearsal. All went well. Make up. All went well. Off the book. All went well.
By the night of the performance, they no longer needed me. I simply took a seat in the auditorium and let the magic happen. But I will say, no one, and I mean no one, laughed as much as I laughed. No one clapped as hard as I clapped. And I doubt no one cried as hard as I did. They were, to put it mildly, magnificent!
They took their final bows with joy and relief in their faces. Striking the show is no fun for anyone, but that definitely is part of the process.
The hardest thing is saying “goodbye” to one another. After a week of such intense work and emotional work as well, it is over as quickly as it began. We gather our props, our costumes, our smeared tubes of lipstick and pack it all in our bags. Hugs and tears complete this goodbye process.
As for me, I walk out, once again, to the empty stage with just the ghost light. Another show. Another success. Another farewell.
From all the cast and crew of “The Gemstone Escapade” we thank Lakeland High School, the LaGrange Communities Youth Centers and Jennifer Martin for making magic happen one more summer.
